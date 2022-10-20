Variances granted for car wash, new subdivision

Satellite imagery shows the new KC Homes subdivision on the North Broad Extension outlined in red. Rome-Floyd Planning Department

The Rome-Floyd Board of Adjustments approved on Thursday a variance request from KC Homes to reduce the road frontage and lot width for three parcels in a new housing development.

It's near the North Point and Crestwood subdivisions on the North Broad Extension off Calhoun Highway.

The development had previously met with some opposition from nearby residents. However, Wayne Busby with KC Homes said that, since that time, there have been fruitful discussions with the neighbors.

“We’ve been approved to do 126 units with the current zoning,” Busby said. “We’re trying to add 12 additional lots and, in return, we are going to move a retention pond so it wouldn’t be in their back yards.”

Busby also said a there will be a tree buffer between the current neighborhood and the proposed neighborhood, along with a buffer around the retention pond for Crestwood.

"We’re just trying to meet some of the needs of the existing community,” he said. “They had some concerns and I think we have come to an amicable agreement.”

Sam Evans, one of the neighbors who had opposed the new development, spoke in favor of it during Thursday’s board of adjustments meeting.

“About a month ago, I was here with a delegation and were here against this proposal,” he said. “But I wanted to let you know we have been in conversation, and we’ve had good meetings with them. We do think this is going to be an OK subdivision with new neighbors next to us.“

The variance reducing the road frontage and lot width from 60 feet to a mix of 50 feet and 52 feet comes with a condition that the road be a foot wider, at the request of the fire department.

The board of adjustments also approved a variance request for the new car wash on Braves Boulevard.

According to Brice Wood with the planning department, after the car wash was constructed, the developer realized that one corner of it goes two feet into the required setback and landscaping on Veteran’s Memorial Highway, which has a 200-foot right of way.

“If you start in the median on Veteran’s Memorial, you go 100 feet in either direction just to get to the property line,” Wood said. “Then, once you get to the property line, you have to go another 20 feet for the setback and landscape requirement. Staff determined that a 2-foot reduction of what is basically 120 feet is not going to be noticeable to the naked eye.”

The variance, which was approved, reduces the setback and landscape strip from 20 to 17 feet.