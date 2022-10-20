Read full article on original website
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
Pequannock over Jefferson - Boys soccer recap
Jovan Vinas had a a goal and an assist to lift Pequannock to a 3-2 victory over Jefferson in Oak Ridge. Kurt Abinson and Justin Cilibrasi scored a goal apiece for Pequannock (8-8-2) and Travis Jung made eight saves. Jefferson (6-13) got a goal apiece from Connor Sheldon and Ryan...
Girls volleyball: Skyland Conference stat leaders for October 25
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 9 p.m. on Monday, October 24. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear.
Parsippany Hills defeats Mountain Lakes - Girls soccer recap
Cassie Saldarini scored twice to lift Parsippany Hills past Mountain Lakes 2-1 in Mountain Lakes. Parsippany Hills (11-3-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half before Abigail Hawes scored for Mountain Lakes (10-8). Alex Jurow made nine saves for Parsippany Hills while Ella Rose and Sydney Koy...
Westwood defeats Ridgefield Park - Boys soccer recap
Westwood used five first-half goals to down Ridgefield Park 6-2 in Washinton Township. With the win, Westwood improved to 10-6-1 while Ridgefield Park fell to 4-11-1.
Field hockey: Red Bank Catholic tops Henry Hudson to win 3 of its last 4 games
Junior Ellie Kopec and senior Amelia Drechsler each scored twice to lift Red Bank Catholic to a 4-1 win over Henry Hudson in Red Bank. Junior Makenna Graham put up three assists for Red Bank Catholic (7-6-1), which won three of its last four games. Senior goalie Bella Hurta made three saves.
No. 10 Cranford over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored four goals and assisted on two other as Cranford, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bayonne 9-0 in Cranford. Aileen McGovern added a goal and three assists. Cranford improved to 12-3-3 and Bayonne fell to 11-4-2.
Boys soccer: Caldwell tops Newark Tech for 4th straight win
Senior Juan David Gamboa had a goal and an assist to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Newark Tech in West Caldwell. Sophomore Broden Cook and junior Matthew Lista scored a goal apiece for Caldwell (6-10-2), which won its fourth straight match. Caldwell, seeded 15th in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament, will visit second-seeded Rutherford on Wednesday in the first round.
New Milford defeats Cresskill - Girls soccer recap
Jordyn Becker scored twice as New Milford defeated Cresskill 3-1 in Cresskill. New Milford (11-6) went into halftime down 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Natalia Lombardi also netted one while Elise Brevil made 14 saves. Rita Reznik tallied the lone goal for Cresskill (7-11) off...
Passaic Charter over Bogota - Boys soccer recap
Giovanni Castelan scored two goals as Passaic Charter defeated Bogota, 4-2, in Passaic. Esteban Rodriguez and Oswaldo Texcucano added a goal apiece for Passaic Charter (5-8-1) and Oscar Gonzalez made seven saves. Shawn Tarquino scored two goals for Bogota (5-12-1).
Hanover Park over Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Sienna Petro scored a hat trick and assisted on the other two goals to spark Hanover Park to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic in Denville. Nadia Castenada added a goal and an assist as Hanover Park improved to 12-5-2. Maddy Gorri scored for Morris Catholic (3-11-1).
Pires powers Elizabeth past Union Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored three goals in Elizabeth’s 5-1 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Giovanna Echavarria added two goals for Elizabeth (12-4-1), which is now 8-0-1 over its last nine games. Valeria Ordonez dished out three assists and Zoe Pite had three saves. Kate LaBarge scored the lone...
Girls soccer: Jackson Liberty stops Marlboro to end 4-game winless streak
Sophomore Delaney Spalthoff scored twice and junior Chelsea Lavezzo had a goal and an assist as Jackson Liberty topped Marlboro 4-1 in Jackson. Senior Allison Wehner added a goal while senior Alyssa Galayda put up two assists for Jackson Liberty (8-6-2), which stopped a four-game winless streak. Senior keeper Camryn Wiese came up with 18 saves. Jackson Liberty is seeded eighth in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional on Wednesday in the first round.
Roselle over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap
Jenrry Mercado and Samuel Rodriguez knocked in two goals apiece as Roselle won at home, 5-1, over STEM Civics. David Gonzalez added a goal and an assist while Jacob Canar had three assists for Roselle (5-12), which led 1-0 at halftime. STEM Civics is now 0-13.
Girls soccer: Delaware Valley stops Hightstown for 4th straight win
Junior keeper Brielle Bontempo came up with nine saves to preserve a 3-1 win for Delaware Valley over Hightstown in Hightstown. Sophomore Avery Schaefer, junior Courtney Janetzko and senior Courtney Schiereck all scored in the first half for Delaware Valley (13-6), which won its fourth straight match. Senior Carly Christie had two assists and freshman Madeline Fisher had one. Delaware Valley is seeded seventh in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Ocean Township on Wednesday in the first round.
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Dolinski scored twice as Sparta used a strong second half to down Lenape Valley 4-1 in Sparta. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Sparta (12-4) exploded in the second half with four scores. Adrianna Dolinski also had a goal while Riley Molbury made five saves. Lenape Valley fell to 11-5.
No. 11 Eastern over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Jolie Brancaccio, Kasey Eustace and Aubrey Benfield each had a goal as Eastern, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Eastern extended its winning streak to seven, which included Saturday’s victory over Shawnee in the South Jersey Coaches Cup final.
Lodi Immaculate defeats Becton - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic scored twice to lift Lodi Immaculate over Becton 3-2 in East Rutherford. Tied at two heading into the second half, Karcic scored the deciding goal for Lodi Immaculate (10-6) off an assist from Piper Portacio. Raegan Bossard also had a goal and an assist while Amelia Brueggemeier made 14 saves.
Girls soccer: No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood blanks Columbia for 11th shutout
Lily Camacho and Reece Priel each had a goal as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, dispatched Columbia 2-0 in Scotch Plains. Brigitte Priel chipped in with an assist for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-2-6) while Morgan Virgil had three saves in goal and Rebecca Kessler had two. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, seeded third in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 NJSIAA Tournament, will host 14th-seeded Rahway on Wednesday in the first round.
