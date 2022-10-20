Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald & Review
Watch now: $40 million renovation of Ubben Complex a boost for Illinois basketball programs
CHAMPAIGN — With the remodeling of the Ubben Complex, Illinois basketball’s practice facility, one of Brad Underwood’s practice fears is now alleviated. Among a host of changes, bigger courts and a storage room for equipment meant that equipment could be stored, rather than being left in the corner of the practice gym. One of Underwood’s fears was always a player tumbling into a shooting gun or another machine. It happened a couple times, without any serious injuries.
Herald & Review
IHSA Playoffs: No. 1 seeded Maroa-Forsyth headed to the North bracket for this year's football playoffs
DECATUR — If there's another edition of the Macon County Super Bowl this year, it won't be in Macon County. If undefeated Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa are going to meet again in the playoffs, it will be in the Class 2A state title game in Champaign. The IHSA playoff brackets have the Trojans (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the North and the Bulldogs (9-0) as the No. 1 seed in the South bracket.
Herald & Review
Millikin football downs Elmhurst in defensive battle
DECATUR -- The Millikin football team defeated Elmhurst University 13-0 at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur on Saturday. The game was dominated by both defenses. Millikin had 123 yards of total offense while the Bluejays were held to 99 yards. Millikin scored early in the second quarter on a...
Herald & Review
Milledgeville flies high over Champaign St. Thomas More 46-6
Milledgeville gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Champaign St. Thomas More 46-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22. Milledgeville struck in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 16-0 to begin the second quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Herald & Review
Too much punch: Martinsville knocks out Danville Schlarman 43-28
Danville Schlarman was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Martinsville prevailed 43-28 in Illinois high school football action on October 22. Recently on October 8, Martinsville squared off with Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op in a football game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by...
Herald & Review
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
Herald & Review
Farmer City Blue Ridge severs Galva's hopes 44-34
Farmer City Blue Ridge charged Galva and collected a 44-34 victory at Galva High on October 22 in Illinois football action. Farmer City Blue Ridge opened with a 14-8 advantage over Galva through the first quarter. The Knights registered a 30-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats. The gap remained...
Herald & Review
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (7) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Herald & Review
Chamber of Commerce to host Pancakes and Politicians candidate forum
DECATUR — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Pancakes and Politicians candidate forum one week before Election Day. The forum will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. in Decatur. Guests will be able to...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Local students are 'the future of manufacturing'
DECATUR — With millions of new manufacturing jobs needing to be filled by the end of the decade, industry leaders are looking to recruit the next generation of creators. A group of local middle and high school students were brought to Richland Community College on Monday to experience the Creators Wanted Tour, a partnership between the Manufacturing Institute, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur police release dramatic video of shootout
DECATUR — Dramatic body camera video shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy fighting for their lives after Jamontey O. Neal pulled a gun on them in a traffic stop and opened fire first. The videos, 10 in all, show the 32-year-old Neal opening fire at...
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of biting nurses
DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of biting two nurses is now denying three charges of aggravated battery. Amos E. Mason, 34, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 5, where Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from the Bowman/Ricker in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur police officer Ryan Ricker and Austin Bowman during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Herald & Review
Christmas Care & Share Toy Program registrations being accepted
DECATUR — Dove, Inc. is hosting registration for its annual Christmas Toy Care and Share for young children. Dove, Inc., 302 S. Union St., east entrance, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25;. Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26; and.
Herald & Review
ON BIZ: Paula Childs Realtors has new owner, name; Central Illinois Toys
Tony Stewart calls his new business Central Illinois Toys, because it's all toys — with a large collection of action figures and collectables. “I do have a lot of older toys, or vintage toys,” he said. “But I am also going to have new toys.”. The business...
Herald & Review
Kids discover nature, history at Rock Springs Harvest Fest
DECATUR — Hundreds of area residents visited Decatur's Rock Springs Nature Center on Saturday for its annual Fall Harvest Festival. The event is a chance for kids and families to “celebrate conservation and celebrate fall,” said Beth Lane, a naturalist with the Macon County Conservation District. “We...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Comments / 0