During this local election season, 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro spoke with candidates for races representing Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough. Each answered the same set of questions regarding their decision to run for elected office, their background in the community and what they wish for residents to think of when voting this fall. Their answers are shared here, as well as links to their respective campaign websites or pages. If a candidate did not respond or chose not to speak with 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro, it will be designated with no audio.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO