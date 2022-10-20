ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Lack of Service at Chapel Hill’s Women’s Birth and Wellness Center Limits Pregnancy Care Options

Rumors the Women’s Birth and Wellness Center was closing its Chapel Hill clinic began circulating online last May, when the clinic stopped accepting new patient birth requests. Renewed speculation began on Reddit in September as users discussed how after 27 years of serving North Carolina women and families, the clinic may be closing for good.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Speaking of Schools: Lorie Clark and Sahmoi Stout

For this month’s Teacher Feature, Lorie Clark and Sahmoi Stout join 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell for “Speaking of Schools” on Monday, October 24. Clark (who heads up the Blue Ribbon Mentor – Advocate program at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools) and Stout (who is a Blue Ribbon alumnus) detail the importance of mentorship in the local district.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: October 24-28

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. It’s a lighter period for local government meetings, as the...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Contentious Meadowview Housing Development Approved by Chatham Commissioners

Traffic, stormwater and noise were all complaints voiced by neighboring residents at Monday’s Chatham County Commissioners meeting over a proposed 788-unit housing development near Chapel Ridge. Commissioners approved the Parks at Meadowview development, despite the concerns, in a 3-2 vote. Chairperson Karen Howard, Diana Hales and Mike Dasher approved...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Candidate Intros: US House of Representatives District 04

During this local election season, 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro spoke with candidates for races representing Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough. Each answered the same set of questions regarding their decision to run for elected office, their background in the community and what they wish for residents to think of when voting this fall. Their answers are shared here, as well as links to their respective campaign websites or pages. If a candidate did not respond or chose not to speak with 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro, it will be designated with no audio.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Luis Royo

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Luis Royo! A deacon at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill for well over a decade, Royo also provides pastoral and ministerial support to Spanish-speaking communities and works with social justice organizations and volunteers his time and effort to improve conditions for people across Orange County!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Is Updating Its Land Use Plan. Here’s What You Need To Know.

In 2012, Pittsboro adopted the town’s first Land Use Plan — a comprehensive plan sketching out the community’s vision for its future, intended to guide policy recommendations and funding and infrastructure decisions. Ten years later, the town is now in the process of updating the plan, soliciting feedback from community stakeholders through interviews and a survey.
PITTSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Wrestling to Participate in Fort Bragg Matches on Veterans Day

The UNC wrestling program will be taking part in a special upcoming tournament at the Fort Bragg military base toward the start of the 2022-23 season. During the UFC 280 event on Saturday, organizers announced the Battle of Fort Bragg event set for November 11 at the base in Fayetteville. The Tar Heels will compete against Campbell University, who is hosting the matches. The University of Michigan program will also participate and face Campbell as part of the tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Film Fest 919 Wraps Fifth Year; ‘Banshees’ and ‘Quiet Girl’ Split Audience Award

The Chapel Hill-based Film Fest 919 wrapped up its 2022 showcase on Sunday, capping off a full five days of blockbuster, international and indie film screenings. The festival, which returned to a full slate of in-theater films for the first time since 2019, ran from Wednesday through Sunday night at the Silverspot Cinema and The Lumina Theater in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

2 houses damaged after fire in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two houses in Durham are damaged after a fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. On Sunday at 4:50 p.m., The Durham Fire Department and Durham County EMS were called to a structure fire on East Pettigrew Street. While in route, the...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Beats UVA, Clinches No. 1 Seed in ACC Tourney

No. 1 UNC field hockey picked up another top-ten win on Friday, using three first-half goals to beat No. 7 Virginia and secure their spot atop the conference standings. Two goals from Carolina’s leading scorer Erin Matson helped extend Carolina’s lead to 3-1, with her second coming from the star senior nabbing the ball away from Virginia’s goalkeeper to close the opening half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

