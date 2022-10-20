Read full article on original website
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
chapelboro.com
Lack of Service at Chapel Hill’s Women’s Birth and Wellness Center Limits Pregnancy Care Options
Rumors the Women’s Birth and Wellness Center was closing its Chapel Hill clinic began circulating online last May, when the clinic stopped accepting new patient birth requests. Renewed speculation began on Reddit in September as users discussed how after 27 years of serving North Carolina women and families, the clinic may be closing for good.
chapelboro.com
Speaking of Schools: Lorie Clark and Sahmoi Stout
For this month’s Teacher Feature, Lorie Clark and Sahmoi Stout join 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell for “Speaking of Schools” on Monday, October 24. Clark (who heads up the Blue Ribbon Mentor – Advocate program at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools) and Stout (who is a Blue Ribbon alumnus) detail the importance of mentorship in the local district.
chapelboro.com
Local NAACP Caps 75th Anniversary, Looks Forward with Community Discussion
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP held several events this last month as part of the chapter’s 75th anniversary. The group capped off a special schedule with its annual gala on Saturday night, but also held an important community event discussion on Sunday. October 23 marked the official Founding Day for...
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: October 24-28
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. It’s a lighter period for local government meetings, as the...
chapelboro.com
Contentious Meadowview Housing Development Approved by Chatham Commissioners
Traffic, stormwater and noise were all complaints voiced by neighboring residents at Monday’s Chatham County Commissioners meeting over a proposed 788-unit housing development near Chapel Ridge. Commissioners approved the Parks at Meadowview development, despite the concerns, in a 3-2 vote. Chairperson Karen Howard, Diana Hales and Mike Dasher approved...
chapelboro.com
Candidate Intros: US House of Representatives District 04
During this local election season, 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro spoke with candidates for races representing Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough. Each answered the same set of questions regarding their decision to run for elected office, their background in the community and what they wish for residents to think of when voting this fall. Their answers are shared here, as well as links to their respective campaign websites or pages. If a candidate did not respond or chose not to speak with 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro, it will be designated with no audio.
chapelboro.com
Hometown Hero: Luis Royo
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Luis Royo! A deacon at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill for well over a decade, Royo also provides pastoral and ministerial support to Spanish-speaking communities and works with social justice organizations and volunteers his time and effort to improve conditions for people across Orange County!
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Is Updating Its Land Use Plan. Here’s What You Need To Know.
In 2012, Pittsboro adopted the town’s first Land Use Plan — a comprehensive plan sketching out the community’s vision for its future, intended to guide policy recommendations and funding and infrastructure decisions. Ten years later, the town is now in the process of updating the plan, soliciting feedback from community stakeholders through interviews and a survey.
chapelboro.com
UNC Wrestling to Participate in Fort Bragg Matches on Veterans Day
The UNC wrestling program will be taking part in a special upcoming tournament at the Fort Bragg military base toward the start of the 2022-23 season. During the UFC 280 event on Saturday, organizers announced the Battle of Fort Bragg event set for November 11 at the base in Fayetteville. The Tar Heels will compete against Campbell University, who is hosting the matches. The University of Michigan program will also participate and face Campbell as part of the tournament.
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
chapelboro.com
Film Fest 919 Wraps Fifth Year; ‘Banshees’ and ‘Quiet Girl’ Split Audience Award
The Chapel Hill-based Film Fest 919 wrapped up its 2022 showcase on Sunday, capping off a full five days of blockbuster, international and indie film screenings. The festival, which returned to a full slate of in-theater films for the first time since 2019, ran from Wednesday through Sunday night at the Silverspot Cinema and The Lumina Theater in Chapel Hill.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The Devil’s Tramping Ground: Mysteries swirl around this barren spot in central N.C.
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The ground is barren in the center. Even the crabgrass struggles to grow. Legend says nothing can thrive on this patch in the woods of Chatham County. It’s been this way for generations. For hundreds of years. Forever, they say. This is the Devil’s...
cbs17
2 houses damaged after fire in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two houses in Durham are damaged after a fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. On Sunday at 4:50 p.m., The Durham Fire Department and Durham County EMS were called to a structure fire on East Pettigrew Street. While in route, the...
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved one killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
Person dies after early morning shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating an early morning shooting on Monday. According to the police department, they were called to Woodside Drive around three a.m. about a shooting. When they got there, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where they […]
18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Beats UVA, Clinches No. 1 Seed in ACC Tourney
No. 1 UNC field hockey picked up another top-ten win on Friday, using three first-half goals to beat No. 7 Virginia and secure their spot atop the conference standings. Two goals from Carolina’s leading scorer Erin Matson helped extend Carolina’s lead to 3-1, with her second coming from the star senior nabbing the ball away from Virginia’s goalkeeper to close the opening half.
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
