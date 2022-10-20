ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Investors Don't Need 'Celebrity Musk' as Stock Drops

Dan Ives, the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, joined Cheddar News to discuss Tesla's latest earnings, its stock, and its mercurial CEO Elon Musk.

Cheddar News

What to Look Out For in Tesla Q3 Earnings

Anthony Sassine, the chief financial advisor for senior investment strategies at KraneShares, joined Cheddar News to discuss the release of Tesla's Q3 earnings. "So Telsa keeps beating their previous numbers, and I think that's only going to increase as the gigafactories in Austin and Berlin ramp up even more," he said.
Cheddar News

Stock of the Day: Meta

A recent report by the Wall Street Journal found that the Metaverse is failing to meet expectations, even after Meta spent about $15 billion on the project since the beginning of the year.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Cheddar News

Leslie Jordan Dies at 67

Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan has died at age 67. Jordan was known for roles in "Will and Grace," "American Horror Story," and more.
Cheddar News

IRS Raising Limits on 401k Contributions

The IRS has announced that it will raise limits on 401k contributions amid the persistently high inflation. Individuals can now contribute up to $22,500, up from $20,500 in 2022. The updates will help savers to set aside even more of their money toward their retirement nest egg.
Cheddar News

The Pros & Cons of Holding Cash in a Digital World

Sparked by the pandemic, cashless payments have become the new norm to minimize contact. Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia.com, joined Cheddar News to explain some of pros and cons of carrying cash in a digital world.
Cheddar News

Meta Targets Apple In New Ad

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture of an NYC billboard suggesting that Meta's WhatsApp keeps conversations more secure and private than Apple's iMessage system.
Cheddar News

