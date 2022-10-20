Tesla Investors Don't Need 'Celebrity Musk' as Stock Drops
Dan Ives, the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, joined Cheddar News to discuss Tesla's latest earnings, its stock, and its mercurial CEO Elon Musk.
