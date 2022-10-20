ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

CDC panel votes to add COVID-19 shots to recommended vaccination schedule

By Matt Bernardini
 4 days ago
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health advisers voted Thursday to recommend that COVID-19 shots should be added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults.

Adults and children 6 months and older should get the vaccine and the boosters, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said in a unanimous vote.

According to NBC News, the advisory committee meets every year to review the vaccination schedule and make updates. The recommendation to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule will go to the full leadership, and the agency is expected to sign off on the recommendation.

"Moving COVID-19 to the recommended immunization schedule does not impact what vaccines are required for school entrance, if any," Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said during Thursday's meeting.

"Local control matters. And we honor that the decision around school entrance for vaccines rests where it did before, which is with the state level, the county level and at the municipal level, if it exists at all."

Matthew Daley, a panel member and senior investigator at the Institute for Health Research at Kaiser Permanente Colorado, told Bloomberg that adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule suggests that the virus is here to stay.

Bloomberg also reported that the panel voted in favor of giving low-income children access to COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost under the federal Vaccines for Children Program.

Treacy O'Hanlan
4d ago

There’s no scientific basis to immunize toddlers. The policy is to make money. The target audience should be those over 50 and not mandatory. Get rid of the CDC and fund Johns Hopkins.

Bob Piekarski
4d ago

screw the CDC. How many patents do they have on the drugs they recommend for people to take? How much money are they getting? Millions $$$?

Arie
4d ago

If covid vaccines are not FDA approved, no one can legally mandate them. However, I believe if covid vaccines make the schedule, the manufacturers are totally exempt from all liability and risk. This is how the government will continue to protect the manufacturers from liability and risk.

