Wallkill, NY

Hudson Valley Man Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old During Fight, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 18 hours ago

A Hudson Valley man was stabbed to death during a fight with another person.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Route 17 westbound exit ramp at the intersection with Route 302.

According to Wallkill Deputy Chief of Police Antonino Spano, officers responded to the area for a report of a fight in progress.

During the course of the investigation, officers located the victim in front of 2580 Route 302, suffering from at least one stab wound to his body.

The victim, a 74-year-old, male, identified as Joel A. Laddy of the town of Wallkill, was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, said Spano.

Town of Wallkill Det. Sgt. Jeremy Warner and Officer Craig Cucci while responding to the incident, apprehended the suspect in front of 2468 Route 302, he added.

The suspect is identified as Horace E Duke, age 22, of the City of Middletown. Charges are pending, police said.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Town of Wallkill Police Department Detectives at (845) 692-6757.

The following agencies provided assistance to the Town of Wallkill Police Department:

  • Orange County District Attorney’s Office
  • New York State Police
  • Orange County Sheriff’s Office
  • New York State Department of Transportation

Bonita Morgan
3d ago

Why a 22 year old felt that he needed to stab a 74 year is beyond me. To even put his hands on this man or any elderly person is disrespectful.This person is a savage. I'm so tire of the disrespect, child abuse, and the unnecessary killings.

jkz33 ume
6d ago

disgraceful!! Young healthy 22 year beating on a 74 year old. SMH! SMH! thanks to governor Hochel and her Demoncraps soft on crime no bale, he'll be out in an hour beating on somone else. hopefully our REPUBLICAN DA Hoovler will lock this clown up for life!!!

JustMyOpinion
3d ago

Disgraceful and senseless. A loser who killed an elderly man in cold blood just because he was angry. WTF???

