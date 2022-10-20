ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What’s better than student loan forgiveness? A tuition freeze, Utah Gov. Cox says

By Logan Stefanich
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9Fnv_0ignZiNR00
Gov. Spencer Cox holds his monthly news conference broadcast on PBS Utah from the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. During the press conference, Cox suggested a tuition freeze for Utah higher education institutions. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

It's no secret that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox isn't a fan of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Cox, in September, joined nearly half of governors across the nation in signing a letter denouncing the president's student loan forgiveness plan and asking for it to be withdrawn.

During his monthly news conference on Thursday at PBS Utah on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Cox again spoke out against the plan.

"Nothing's changed about my thoughts on student loan forgiveness," Cox said.

Related

Instead, he said, his focus is on how to make education less expensive.

To that tune, he suggested a tuition freeze for Utah higher education institutions.

"We should not increase tuition next year," Cox said. "If you're looking for a headline ... that's something that I will be proposing, is a tuition freeze, across the board, this year."

That statement by Cox was quickly followed by a question asking if the Utah System of Higher Education would be on board with such a plan.

"They will be," Cox said, with a smile.

After the news conference, the Utah System of Higher Education responded.

"The Utah Board of Higher Education evaluates tuition and fees at Utah's 16 public colleges and universities annually, and its topmost concern is keeping college affordable and accessible for our students," said Utah Board of Higher Education chairwoman Lisa Michele Church in a statement.

"As the governor noted, inflation is impacting the finances of individuals and their families nationwide, and we are committed to doing all we can to ensure a higher education remains within reach for Utah students. We look forward to working with Gov. Cox and the Utah Legislature in the next year on this proposal," Church said.

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn

Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy