Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA game Tuesday?
The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors in a much-anticipated early season NBA game on Tuesday night at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST and can be seen nationally on TNT. Who will win the game? ...
Blazers’ Lillard tried getting in Suns C Deandre Ayton’s head for key free throws
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton earned a trip to the free-throw line down 113-111 with 1.2 seconds left on the road in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night. After a timeout, Blazers guard Damian Lillard was seen on the TV broadcast saying something to Ayton, with the big...
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, Chris Paul on MVP watch list for 2022-23
The Phoenix Suns backcourt is well-represented in NBA.com writer Michael C. Wright’s MVP ladder for the 2022-23 season. Wright listed 25 names, including guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul, as players to keep tabs on regarding this season’s Most Valuable Player. Last season, the two Suns guards finished...
Phoenix Suns G Chris Paul boards basketball documentary
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is an executive producer for Handle with Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew, a basketball documentary produced by RTG Features and Victory Creative Group. The documentary highlights a Canadian streetball crew from the early 2000s. However, there are several obstacles the group faced...
Phoenix Suns and Mercury to host shoe drive in Brittney Griner’s honor
In honor of Brittney Griner’s 32nd birthday this past Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns and Mercury will move forward with her efforts in the community. The teams announced that BG’s Heart & Sole Shoe Drive will continue at Footprint Center on Tuesday ahead of the Suns’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
Devin Booker’s tremendous form to start season rolls Suns past Clippers
Devin Booker’s game took a big step forward last season for the Phoenix Suns and it looks like he’s ready for another one. Coming off a First Team All-NBA selection and a finish of fourth in MVP voting, Booker is in form already for the 2022-23 season, with three straight games of elite play and the latest coming in Sunday’s 112-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Report: Bucks recently involved in Jae Crowder trade talks with Suns
The Phoenix Suns have started 2-1 this season without Jae Crowder, who has been away from the team as it aims to trade last year’s starting power forward. And considering starting lineup replacement Cam Johnson has dealt with a few minor injuries and foul trouble to average 24 minutes per game — two fewer than he averaged in his reserve role last season — the Suns have found little reason not to remain patient on the Crowder trade front.
Suns face Warriors after long-anticipated playoff matchup never came
PHOENIX — The NBA’s 2021-22 regular season had its two best teams on a collision course. The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors were the cream of the crop, and most interestingly, the two sides never got to face each other at full strength across four matchups due to injuries for both sides.
