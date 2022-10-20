The Phoenix Suns have started 2-1 this season without Jae Crowder, who has been away from the team as it aims to trade last year’s starting power forward. And considering starting lineup replacement Cam Johnson has dealt with a few minor injuries and foul trouble to average 24 minutes per game — two fewer than he averaged in his reserve role last season — the Suns have found little reason not to remain patient on the Crowder trade front.

