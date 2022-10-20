Read full article on original website
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t like mentioning him’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he doesn’t agree with Kobe Bryant comparisons
There are few players in the history of the NBA that possess the same level of commitment to the game that the late, great Kobe Bryant had. You could say that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them. If you ask him, however, Giannis would much prefer to...
‘Punch me in the face’: Lakers’ Patrick Beverley claps back at Paul George on IG after Clippers win Battle of LA
The Los Angeles Clippers opened their account on Thursday night with a huge win over their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George was hyped about the victory and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the win. Naturally, Lakers vet Patrick Beverley just had to clap back.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
Aaron Judge reacts to getting booed by Yankees fans after hitless Game 3
Aaron Judge is not making a big deal of the boos he and the New York Yankees heard from the home fans during their Game 3 loss to the Houston Astros. After all, for him, there are more important things he needs to be focusing on in the MLB playoffs.
Paolo Banchero’s serious message as Magic become only winless East team
While Paolo Banchero is staying patient to get his first career win as a pro with the Orlando Magic, he admits some things have to change if they want to get that elusive W. The Magic are now 0-4 on the season and remain the only winless team in the East after dropping Monday’s game […] The post Paolo Banchero’s serious message as Magic become only winless East team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue delivers strong message to Paul George amid Kawhi Leonard’s return
The Los Angeles Clippers may not have their first option in Kawhi Leonard at 100 percent, but they have a great partner alongside him in Paul George. If there were any doubt that George could still carry a team, those were put to rest on Saturday night. Head coach Tyronn Lue also made sure of that.
'The Pistons Pulse': Cade Cunningham's slow start; encouraged by rookies at season's start
Apple Podcasts | Spotify • Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Producer: Wes Davenport ...
Detroit Pistons game score vs. Washington Wizards: TV channel, time, radio info
Detroit Pistons (1-2) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. ...
RJ Barrett reveals Knicks’ version of Odell Beckham Jr. after win vs. Magic
The New York Knicks are fun to watch again. After losing their season-opener to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. RJ Barrett and the Knicks have gone 2-0, with wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic, both at home. In one sequence during Monday night’s 115-102 victory against the Magic, the Knicks electrified […] The post RJ Barrett reveals Knicks’ version of Odell Beckham Jr. after win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide
James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
‘Hold your head’: Kevin Garnett sends strong message to Lakers star Russell Westbrook amid heavy criticism
The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-3 after yet another disappointing loss on Sunday night. This time around, it was Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers who handed LA with their third straight loss of the season. Unsurprisingly, Russell Westbrook continues to be on the receiving end of some heavy criticism amid his poor start to the season.
Chris Finch’s brutally honest reaction to Timberwolves’ demoralizing defeat to the Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to have an easy run-in to begin the 2022-23 season. They were slated to face the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs twice, and the Utah Jazz at home, three teams that many pundits believed were destined to jockey for the right to draft Victor Wembanyama first overall. But Timberwolves […] The post Chris Finch’s brutally honest reaction to Timberwolves’ demoralizing defeat to the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane’s stone cold reaction to dropping career high 38 points vs. Nets
Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter Desmond Bane took a huge leap during the 2021-22 season, upping his scoring average from 9.2 to 18.2, emerging as one of the most reliable volume three-point marksmen in the league. With the injury to Jaren Jackson Jr., Bane was expected to shoulder an even bigger offensive load in the 2022-23 season, […] The post Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane’s stone cold reaction to dropping career high 38 points vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
