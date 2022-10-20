ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Paolo Banchero’s serious message as Magic become only winless East team

While Paolo Banchero is staying patient to get his first career win as a pro with the Orlando Magic, he admits some things have to change if they want to get that elusive W. The Magic are now 0-4 on the season and remain the only winless team in the East after dropping Monday’s game […] The post Paolo Banchero’s serious message as Magic become only winless East team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RJ Barrett reveals Knicks’ version of Odell Beckham Jr. after win vs. Magic

The New York Knicks are fun to watch again. After losing their season-opener to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. RJ Barrett and the Knicks have gone 2-0, with wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic, both at home. In one sequence during Monday night’s 115-102 victory against the Magic, the Knicks electrified […] The post RJ Barrett reveals Knicks’ version of Odell Beckham Jr. after win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start

Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide

James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘Hold your head’: Kevin Garnett sends strong message to Lakers star Russell Westbrook amid heavy criticism

The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-3 after yet another disappointing loss on Sunday night. This time around, it was Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers who handed LA with their third straight loss of the season. Unsurprisingly, Russell Westbrook continues to be on the receiving end of some heavy criticism amid his poor start to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Chris Finch’s brutally honest reaction to Timberwolves’ demoralizing defeat to the Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to have an easy run-in to begin the 2022-23 season. They were slated to face the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs twice, and the Utah Jazz at home, three teams that many pundits believed were destined to jockey for the right to draft Victor Wembanyama first overall. But Timberwolves […] The post Chris Finch’s brutally honest reaction to Timberwolves’ demoralizing defeat to the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane’s stone cold reaction to dropping career high 38 points vs. Nets

Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter Desmond Bane took a huge leap during the 2021-22 season, upping his scoring average from 9.2 to 18.2, emerging as one of the most reliable volume three-point marksmen in the league. With the injury to Jaren Jackson Jr., Bane was expected to shoulder an even bigger offensive load in the 2022-23 season, […] The post Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane’s stone cold reaction to dropping career high 38 points vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
