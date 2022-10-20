Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo Public Schools teachers vote against plan to adjust school start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teachers in Buffalo have voted against a plan to adjust school start and end times. Right now classes start at 8 or 9 a.m. The plan had three different start times ranging from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The school board says it would help ease bus...
McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
NewsChannel 36
NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
To the high courts? Legal decisions against NY's gun laws question constitutional standing
A federal judge in Buffalo has issued a temporary restraining order regarding large portions of New York’s new gun law. In particular, the part of the law that prevents people from carrying guns in places of worship.
In-depth: Concerns with concealed carry in local places of worship?
A federal judge in Buffalo on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order, blocking part of a New York State law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship. Read more reactions from local clerics in Western New York:
wnypapers.com
De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'
The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
newyorkalmanack.com
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
Coach ordered to perform community service after admitting to stealing $15,000
The district attorney's office said Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association.
Buffalo mass shooter was ‘galvanized’ by livestream, AG says. She wants consequences for tech.
New York Attorney General Letitia James attending a ceremony at Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on July 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Critics say that plan faces big obstacles. [ more › ]
Three arrests made following terroristic threats to Buffalo public school
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that three people were arrested following terroristic threats made towards a Buffalo public school on social media.
wnypapers.com
$30.1 million NYS funding milestone reached for Buffalo & Erie County beautification & improvement projects
Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee marks 15 years of enhancing resources. √ Financial commitments stem from licensing of Niagara Power Project, state's largest source of clean electricity. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the achievement of a $30.1 million milestone in New York State support for projects...
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
New Goodwill location opened at Southgate Plaza in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Goodwill of Western New York has opened its newest retail store and donation center. It's located in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. The 12,000-square-foot facility replaces Goodwill's former store on Seneca Street. There will be a drive-up donation area and even a satellite office for...
wnypapers.com
NCSO targeting 'aggressive driving behaviors'
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners across the county (New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Police Department, North Tonawanda Police Department, Town of Niagara Police Department, Lewiston Police Department, Middleport Police Department, Somerset Police Department, New York State Police, Lockport Police Department, Youngstown Police Department), announce a traffic enforcement campaign focused on aggressive driving behaviors.
Amherst Police warn of texting scam
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is aware for a text scam and is warning residents. Police said the scam has been circulating around and advertising that the Amherst Police Department has clothing for sale. The Amherst Police Department said it will never solicit the public to purchase...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
Erie County Water Authority rates increasing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
Murphy no longer president amidst Shea’s leadership shake-up
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael G. Murphy is no longer the president of the Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees, Shea’s announced in a release Friday. Murphy presided as president of Shea’s for the past six years. The board will move to form a committee that will conduct a national search for Murphy’s successor […]
chautauquatoday.com
Deputies Arrest Fredonia Man for Leandra's Law Violation in Hanover
A report of a suspicious situation involving a vehicle late Friday night led to the arrest of a Fredonia man under Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received the report just before midnight and located the vehicle on Hanover Road in the Town of Hanover. Further investigation found that the driver, 24-year-old Steven Gardner, was allegedly intoxicated and had a child in his vehicle at the time. Gardner was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated DWI and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Comments / 2