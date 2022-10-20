ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'

The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
LEWISTON, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

NCSO targeting 'aggressive driving behaviors'

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners across the county (New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Police Department, North Tonawanda Police Department, Town of Niagara Police Department, Lewiston Police Department, Middleport Police Department, Somerset Police Department, New York State Police, Lockport Police Department, Youngstown Police Department), announce a traffic enforcement campaign focused on aggressive driving behaviors.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Amherst Police warn of texting scam

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is aware for a text scam and is warning residents. Police said the scam has been circulating around and advertising that the Amherst Police Department has clothing for sale. The Amherst Police Department said it will never solicit the public to purchase...
AMHERST, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Water Authority rates increasing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Murphy no longer president amidst Shea’s leadership shake-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael G. Murphy is no longer the president of the Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees, Shea’s announced in a release Friday. Murphy presided as president of Shea’s for the past six years. The board will move to form a committee that will conduct a national search for Murphy’s successor […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Deputies Arrest Fredonia Man for Leandra's Law Violation in Hanover

A report of a suspicious situation involving a vehicle late Friday night led to the arrest of a Fredonia man under Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received the report just before midnight and located the vehicle on Hanover Road in the Town of Hanover. Further investigation found that the driver, 24-year-old Steven Gardner, was allegedly intoxicated and had a child in his vehicle at the time. Gardner was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated DWI and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FREDONIA, NY

