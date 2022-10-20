ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to pelican in distress

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities responded to an unusual request on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, units responded to assist the Jupiter Police Department's Marine unit in rescuing a pelican who was in distress in shallow water. Firefighters found the pelican with a fish hook...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Homicide in Belle Glade, detectives investigating

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man died after being shot Saturday morning in Belle Glade. At 4:51 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting near SW 6th Street. Deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Fatal motorcycle crash in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Saturday. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Key Lime Boulevard while the motorcycle was travelling west. The driver then turned left into a driveway in an attempt to complete a U-turn. While doing so, the motorcyclist drove...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Man killed after driving off road and crashing into tree

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 67-year-old man was killed after he ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Martin County on Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at around 8:10 p.m. a 67-year-old man was driving his Chevy 2500 pickup truck down State Road 710 just east off SW Tommy Clement Blvd.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Man jailed for firing gun in celebration of his friend's prison release

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after police say he fired celebratory gunshots to celebrate the release of his friend from prison. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested 21-year-old Alan Ives on Sunday, October 23, around 9:43 p.m. after a 911 call said shots were fired in the area of SW Lafayette Street.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

