Louisville commit Adonijah Green details latest visit

Louisville commit Adonijah Green was back for another visit over the weekend. The four-star edge from Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove was among a group of current commitments to join a large collection of prospects for unofficial visit on Saturday. The weekend was highlighted by Louisville's 23-10 homecoming win over Pittsburgh....
Louisville commit Luke Burgess has 'a whole lot of fun' on his latest visit

New Palestine, Ind., High School offensive lineman Luke Burgess made another trip to Louisville this weekend. Burgess, one of the 15 commitments in the Class of 2023 for the University of Louisville, was among more than 60 recruits on campus including a handful of committed players for the Cardinals. Burgess watched the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 24-10 and spent time with some of his future teammates.
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Pittsburgh

Louisville (3-3, 1-3) welcomes Pittsburgh (4-2, 1-1) to Cardinal Stadium for a Saturday night contest that will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Both teams are coming off a bye week. Oddsmakers have the Cardinals as a 1.5-point favorite on game day. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon preview...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky

There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Kentucky

Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note

2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run

Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
Walgreens to close several Louisville locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave

Exterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State HospitalExterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State Hospital | Image credits: Historic Louisville Weebly. E.P. Tom Sawyer Park was once the home to The Lakeland Mental Asylum. The park is now like any park, a significant 550-acre outside of Louisville. The perfect place to go for a walk, play with your kids, and enjoy the warm summer days. However, this park was not always a pleasant place to visit, and still, many report hearing voices, seeing apparitions, or the feeling of being watched.
