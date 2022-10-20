Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky
There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
Report: Internet providers offer Louisville residents unequal speeds for similar prices
Reporters for The Markup found that U.S. households in poorer neighborhoods are given worse deals than those in wealthier areas.
WLKY.com
Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
foodanddine.com
Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note
2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
foodgressing.com
McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run
Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
Remains found in 2004 in Monroe County identified as Kentucky man
A turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 and despite several attempts to identify the person, a match was never found — until last week.
WLKY.com
Walgreens to close several Louisville locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
wdrb.com
Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave
Exterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State HospitalExterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State Hospital | Image credits: Historic Louisville Weebly. E.P. Tom Sawyer Park was once the home to The Lakeland Mental Asylum. The park is now like any park, a significant 550-acre outside of Louisville. The perfect place to go for a walk, play with your kids, and enjoy the warm summer days. However, this park was not always a pleasant place to visit, and still, many report hearing voices, seeing apparitions, or the feeling of being watched.
