The Ritz-Carlton Superyacht Has Finally Made Its Long-Anticipated Debut

By Lindsay Rogers, @lndsrgrs
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdKv3_0ignY4F700

A cruise ship for the traveling one percent. A cruise for the non-cruiser. One cruise line to rule them all. That was the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s promise — or at least variations of it. But that was also three years ago now.

Since the luxury hospitality group’s initial announcement that it would be tipping its toes into the cruising pool, the launch date has been pushed back several times, largely due to the pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues.

That said, Evrima — the Ritz-Carlton’s first luxury yacht, and the first of three — has finally made its debut. Per a report from CNN Travel, “the 190-meter vessel, which can accommodate 298 passengers, is made up of 149 suites with a private terrace, as well as floor to ceiling windows, and features an infinity pool, a wine vault, a Ritz-Carlton Spa, a nightclub and its very own ‘marina.’”

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is revolutionizing the luxury cruising industry, creating an entirely unique category designed for those in search of unmatched getaways, highly curated itineraries, insider access and a level of personalization previously unseen in the space,” Douglas Prothero, chief executive officer for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection said in a statement.

And Evrima — which means discovery in Greek — is unquestionably, impressive. It’s interiors appear to be everything you’d expect from Ritz-Carlton and the amenities first in class. It also costs a cool $6,400 a week, which is — by my estimate — eight times more than many of the other well-known cruise lines charge for a trip of the same duration. But, while it’s certainly not lacking in the amenity department, they aren’t the typical niceties that the usual cruise-goers, I think, are after (i.e. waterslides).

Of course, that’s more or less the point. It’s unlikely Ritz-Carlton is going after the Carnival loyalists of the world. Rather, it is more likely that they’re targeting travelers who typically enjoy staying at the Ritz-Carlton (i.e. rich people). So, if that’s you? You’re in luck. You can now effectively sail around the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Central America and South America on a Ritz-Carlton hotel, should you want to. If that’s not you, feel free to enjoy these renderings of the insane interiors nevertheless:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494umY_0ignY4F700
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3051nW_0ignY4F700
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Do4ly_0ignY4F700
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrgtc_0ignY4F700
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

