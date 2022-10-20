ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Around the Sound: Seattle Restaurant Week

By Niku Kazori, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
Whether you’re craving Italian, Thai, Mexican, or practically any other type or cuisine, you’re going to have a chance to try them all starting this weekend!

This is the first year Manna, Mamnoon’s newest restaurant, will be participating in Seattle Restaurant Week, and KIRO 7 got a sneak peek of what goes on in the kitchen as well as a look at their new item that’s the star of their restaurant weekly menu.

“We really put a lot of thoughtfulness and mindfulness in the way that we cook the food every step of the way. The bread that we make in house fresh in our oven, everything down to the pickles, the sauces — every single step of the way, we do that here with our own hands,” executive chef Sheena Eliz Manna said.

You can find almost every type of food in Seattle, but chef Manna says Middle Eastern cuisine hasn’t been on foodies radars.

“Seattle has really amazing food. We have a lot of options, a lot of fusions even, and I feel like Middle Eastern food has been a little quieter on the scene,” she said. ”We really want to change that.”

The lack of Middle Eastern options is another reason why they’re participating in this year’s Seattle Restaurant Week, and they’re featuring a modern twist on a traditional sandwich.

“For restaurant week, I really wanted to showcase one of our lesser-known items, something that we created here based off of the lamb shawarma and chicken shawarma, and we wanted to do a vegetarian version. We got some really awesome mushrooms, and it’s basically a pressed mushawarma sandwich — vegetarian, very delicious. And I think it’s going to be a star,” chef Manna said.

Seattle Restaurant Week starts Sunday, Oct. 23, and runs through Nov. 5. There are over 200 restaurants participating. You can find a full list on srweek.org.

Seattle, WA
