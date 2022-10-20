Read full article on original website
Mayer Museum honors 'Women of West Texas' with new exhibit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Women play an important role in U.S. history and this is no exception when it comes to West Texas. Angelo State University's Mayer Museum will display 'A Woman's Touch: Women of West Texas' to honor contributions to the area and its rich past through Jan. 13, 2023.
ASU's 'Haunted Homecoming' activities happening this week
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's 2022 Homecoming events and activities run throughout this week, coming to a close Saturday, Oct. 22, with the homecoming football game between the ASU Rams and Texas A&M-Kingsville. This year's homecoming theme is "ASU's Haunted Homecoming," and many of the events are...
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 21-23
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9 a.m. - Genealogy Lock-in, Pecan Valley Genealogical Society, 213 S. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD. 10 a.m....
San Angelo ISD announces new safety alerts process
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District announced Tuesday it is launching a new safety alerts process to provide updates on active safety events quickly within the district. The new alert process involves faster notification of critical safety information through text and email as well as...
Monarch butterflies migrate their way through West Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the past weeks, monarch butterflies have become a popular sight in the Lone Star State. The influx of monarchs is because butterflies pass through Texas during their migration period. “You'll see them on your highways, you'll see them in your flower beds. And these...
San Angelo ISD board considers district 'sustainability plan'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District and its board of trustees recently collaborated with an architecture firm for a facility study of its elementary school campuses. This was done to provide the best opportunities for students to thrive and be ready for the future, the district said.
Student financial aid informational week starts Monday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Access to the application for federal college student aid for the 2023 school year is now open at Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Through the FAFSA link, San Angelo Independent School District students planning to attend college next year and their families can apply for their share of $150 billion in aid.
New Journey San Angelo to celebrate Halloween with 'Trail of Treats' event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October is full of Halloween-themed events and in recent years, trunk or treat events have risen in popularity. From 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22, New Journey San Angelo will be hosting a free 'Trail of Treats' event at its building at 4331 Hatchery Road. "We've got...
Angelo State music program to perform Halloween concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's music program will perform a free public Halloween Concert at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Avenue N. ASU music students and faculty will combine for an evening of...
Cooper's Bar-B-Q in Christoval to host 'G.O.A.T. Ropin' event
CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Texas is known for its western traditions and goat roping is just one aspect that makes the state stand out. Beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 16, Christoval FFA will be hosting their second annual "G.O.A.T. Ropin' event" at Cooper's Bar-B-Q for just $20 per team. "It's...
Concho Valley PAWS to host free adoption event Oct. 22
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Animal shelters at full capacity can lead to increased risk of euthanasia. From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Oct. 22, Concho Valley PAWS in San Angelo will be hosting a free adoption event at PETCO, 4157 Sunset Drive, to prevent this from happening. The shelter is...
Angelo State music professor to host clarinet recital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, Angelo State University music faculty, will present his second public clarinet recital of the fall season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, 2602 Dena Drive. The concert will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon Black...
Children's Advocacy Center to host inaugural Family Fall Festival
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas Inc’s (CAC) is hosting its inaugural Family Fall Festival presented by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The event will be at CAC’s Stephens Campus for Children & Families, 3418 Town and Country Drive on the corner of South Bryant Boulevard and South Jackson Street.
Angelo State chorale, chamber singers hosting first fall 2022 concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Chorale and Chamber Singers will present their first concert of the fall season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at First United Methodist Church, 37 E. Beauregard Ave. "There Was a Time" is free and open to the public. The choirs...
Central High School student earns scholarship to AFJROTC Flight Academy
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD and Central High School announced that Central High School senior Cadet Noah Vega has earned a scholarship to attend the Air Force JROTC Flight Academy over the summer at the University of West Florida. The Flight Academy is an eight-week aviation training...
Hispanic leaders embrace culture while serving the community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — To serve and protect, an oath law enforcement officers take when they’re sworn in. San Angelo Police Department Lt. Mike Hernandez connects to the community he protects through his culture - something that's very important to him. “When I go through the front desk...
City of San Angelo to host Halloween events
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is hosting events for Halloween. From a nighttime tour of Fort Concho to a Fright Fest at the Nature Center to trick-or-treating at San Angelo fire stations, there's something for everyone. Fort Concho After Dark. Fort Concho National Historic Landmark’s...
San Angelo Elks to host Elktoberfest
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is hosting its annual Elktoberfest from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2121 S. Chadbourne St. The event will double as a membership drive for the fraternal organization. Anyone wondering what the Elks do and who they serve can attend the event.
Ram Jam to feature mariachi rock concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is hosting activities Saturday, Oct. 8, including a Ram Jam tailgate party celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, a Belles volleyball match and the Rams' football game versus Eastern New Mexico. Game day activities will include:. 2 p.m. - Belles volleyball vs. Eastern New...
Dezeray Johnson, Angelo State SBDC advisor, receives national recognition
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dezaray Johnson, a certified business advisor with the Angelo State University Small Business Development Center (SBDC), has been selected for an inaugural Top 40 Under 40 Young Professionals Award by America's SBDC, the association that represents the nationwide SBDC network. The Top 40 Under 40...
