San Angelo, TX

ASU's 'Haunted Homecoming' activities happening this week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's 2022 Homecoming events and activities run throughout this week, coming to a close Saturday, Oct. 22, with the homecoming football game between the ASU Rams and Texas A&M-Kingsville. This year's homecoming theme is "ASU's Haunted Homecoming," and many of the events are...
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 21-23

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9 a.m. - Genealogy Lock-in, Pecan Valley Genealogical Society, 213 S. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD. 10 a.m....
San Angelo ISD announces new safety alerts process

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District announced Tuesday it is launching a new safety alerts process to provide updates on active safety events quickly within the district. The new alert process involves faster notification of critical safety information through text and email as well as...
Student financial aid informational week starts Monday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Access to the application for federal college student aid for the 2023 school year is now open at Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Through the FAFSA link, San Angelo Independent School District students planning to attend college next year and their families can apply for their share of $150 billion in aid.
Angelo State music professor to host clarinet recital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, Angelo State University music faculty, will present his second public clarinet recital of the fall season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, 2602 Dena Drive. The concert will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon Black...
Children's Advocacy Center to host inaugural Family Fall Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas Inc’s (CAC) is hosting its inaugural Family Fall Festival presented by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The event will be at CAC’s Stephens Campus for Children & Families, 3418 Town and Country Drive on the corner of South Bryant Boulevard and South Jackson Street.
City of San Angelo to host Halloween events

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is hosting events for Halloween. From a nighttime tour of Fort Concho to a Fright Fest at the Nature Center to trick-or-treating at San Angelo fire stations, there's something for everyone. Fort Concho After Dark. Fort Concho National Historic Landmark’s...
San Angelo Elks to host Elktoberfest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is hosting its annual Elktoberfest from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2121 S. Chadbourne St. The event will double as a membership drive for the fraternal organization. Anyone wondering what the Elks do and who they serve can attend the event.
Ram Jam to feature mariachi rock concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is hosting activities Saturday, Oct. 8, including a Ram Jam tailgate party celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, a Belles volleyball match and the Rams' football game versus Eastern New Mexico. Game day activities will include:. 2 p.m. - Belles volleyball vs. Eastern New...
