Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
DeAndre Slotkins: Will Cardinals keep opponents guessing with WR Hopkins?
It’s one game into the DeAndre Hopkins-is-available portion of the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule and definitely too early to make grand declarations. Still, what a 42-34 win against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday did was confirm the general expectation. Hopkins playing for the Cardinals makes their offense palatable,...
Week 8: Ravens Vs. Buccaneers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
The Ravens will face their old nemesis Tom Brady when they travel to Tampa Bay for a Thursday night game. Which team will emerge victorious on the short week?
7 words or less: Arizona Cardinals’ opening 7 games of the season
Well, would you look at that. We are already well into the 2022 NFL season. For the Arizona Cardinals, it’s been quite the roller coaster. Behind slow offensive starts, an improbable comeback and an overachieving defense, Arizona has reached Week 8 just under .500 at 3-4. As the team...
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury encouraged by OL Cody Ford’s debut
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford was thrown into the fire Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, making his team debut after starting left guard Max Garcia went to the locker room with a shoulder injury. Ford was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday after missing the first...
Kliff Kingsbury will remain Arizona Cardinals’ play-caller vs. Vikings
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will remain the team’s play-caller for a Week 8 matchup in Minnesota on Sunday. “I will call (plays) against the Vikings,” Kingsbury told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “We’re working through some things still and we have a long way to go. We have to be more consistent, no doubt. But I like where it’s heading, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going.
Finding that big-play mojo on Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s to-do list
TEMPE — Sleep and self-scouting. That was about the extent of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s weekend with his team on a mini bye having won on Thursday night. Kingsbury established two things during his R&R: He could use some more pillow time and more eye-opening plays...
Suns’ Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson both available vs. Clippers
The Phoenix Suns will have forward Cam Johnson and guard Landry Shamet available against the Los Angeles Clippers. Shamet, who missed the Suns’ first two games with a left hip strain, was listed as probable on Sunday’s injury report. Johnson was questionable to play with a right hip...
