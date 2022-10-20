ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeAndre Slotkins: Will Cardinals keep opponents guessing with WR Hopkins?

It’s one game into the DeAndre Hopkins-is-available portion of the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule and definitely too early to make grand declarations. Still, what a 42-34 win against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday did was confirm the general expectation. Hopkins playing for the Cardinals makes their offense palatable,...
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury encouraged by OL Cody Ford’s debut

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford was thrown into the fire Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, making his team debut after starting left guard Max Garcia went to the locker room with a shoulder injury. Ford was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday after missing the first...
Kliff Kingsbury will remain Arizona Cardinals’ play-caller vs. Vikings

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will remain the team’s play-caller for a Week 8 matchup in Minnesota on Sunday. “I will call (plays) against the Vikings,” Kingsbury told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “We’re working through some things still and we have a long way to go. We have to be more consistent, no doubt. But I like where it’s heading, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going.
