Peoria, IL

1470 WMBD

A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’

PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Local marching bands win top honors

PEORIA, Ill. — Two local high school bands were top winners over the weekend. The Morton High School Marching Band was crowned Grand Champion at the Illinois State Marching Band competition on Saturday. Morton won Class 2A in the preliminaries, then returned to the finals for the big win....
MORTON, IL
tspr.org

Hospitals adjusting mask policies

Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
MACOMB, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week Wee Tee Golf Center

The Wee Tee Golf Center was a beloved Peoria landmark that started back in 1949. In 1985 Kelly and Bruce Mehl bought Wee Tee and upgraded it to a state of the art miniature golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. In 2017 OSF bought the property...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location

BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Meet the packaging company bringing 100 jobs to Galesburg

GALESBURG — Joe Cave, regional manager for FCA industrial packaging company, said a number of employees commute from Galesburg to their facilities in Princeton and Coal Valley. But after securing grant funding and determining that Galesburg has a sizable labor market, FCA has now opened a new manufacturing facility...
GALESBURG, IL
wcbu.org

During stop in Normal, Speaker Chris Welch talks about changes to the SAFE-T Act and competing in the 91st House District

Bloomington-Normal's new Illinois House district – the 91st – has become one of the most competitive and costliest in modern history. Democrat Sharon Chung and Republican Scott Preston and the people backing them have already spent more than a million dollars to win Nov. 8 – in a McLean County that some see turning purple after years of Republican dominance.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

St. Jude honors WEEK-TV employee for decades of service

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A longtime employee at WEEK-TV was honored by St. Jude for his longtime service to the organization. Steve Shaw got his start with the very-first St. Jude Telethon in 1978. And to this day, he’s been sharing the stories about St. Jude’s patients and families...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Festival of Lights under new leadership this year

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower

ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
ELMWOOD, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Celebrating the past: Another Second Chance to take place Saturday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A concert at an event center in Peoria is celebrating the history of the once popular teen hangout, and is raising money for TAPS in Pekin. The 3300 Event Center on Willow Knolls was called the Second Chance in the 80′s, and included acts like Van Halen and Stevie Ray Vaughn.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

