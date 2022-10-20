Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
1470 WMBD
Local marching bands win top honors
PEORIA, Ill. — Two local high school bands were top winners over the weekend. The Morton High School Marching Band was crowned Grand Champion at the Illinois State Marching Band competition on Saturday. Morton won Class 2A in the preliminaries, then returned to the finals for the big win....
tspr.org
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week Wee Tee Golf Center
The Wee Tee Golf Center was a beloved Peoria landmark that started back in 1949. In 1985 Kelly and Bruce Mehl bought Wee Tee and upgraded it to a state of the art miniature golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. In 2017 OSF bought the property...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
aledotimesrecord.com
Meet the packaging company bringing 100 jobs to Galesburg
GALESBURG — Joe Cave, regional manager for FCA industrial packaging company, said a number of employees commute from Galesburg to their facilities in Princeton and Coal Valley. But after securing grant funding and determining that Galesburg has a sizable labor market, FCA has now opened a new manufacturing facility...
wcbu.org
During stop in Normal, Speaker Chris Welch talks about changes to the SAFE-T Act and competing in the 91st House District
Bloomington-Normal's new Illinois House district – the 91st – has become one of the most competitive and costliest in modern history. Democrat Sharon Chung and Republican Scott Preston and the people backing them have already spent more than a million dollars to win Nov. 8 – in a McLean County that some see turning purple after years of Republican dominance.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
25newsnow.com
Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
25newsnow.com
St. Jude honors WEEK-TV employee for decades of service
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A longtime employee at WEEK-TV was honored by St. Jude for his longtime service to the organization. Steve Shaw got his start with the very-first St. Jude Telethon in 1978. And to this day, he’s been sharing the stories about St. Jude’s patients and families...
WAND TV
Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
Central Illinois Proud
Festival of Lights under new leadership this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
1470 WMBD
Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower
ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 14-18
Nathanael D. Paul, 41, Bushnell, was charged with class 4 felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor resisting an officer. Rollie L. Sirasulolo, 54, St. Augustine, was charged with class 2 felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Jacob A. Smith, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 2 felony...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
25newsnow.com
Celebrating the past: Another Second Chance to take place Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A concert at an event center in Peoria is celebrating the history of the once popular teen hangout, and is raising money for TAPS in Pekin. The 3300 Event Center on Willow Knolls was called the Second Chance in the 80′s, and included acts like Van Halen and Stevie Ray Vaughn.
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
