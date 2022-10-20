EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.

