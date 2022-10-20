ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

ShakeOut helps you prepare for an earthquake

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
 4 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Fault lines run through North Dakota, and although earthquakes are rare here, it’s still important to know what to do in case one comes.

Fault lines are areas of stress along our tectonic plates that create the potential for an earthquake.

Earthquakes are unlike any other natural disaster because they occur with little to no warning.

To help get you ready, you can join International ShakeOut Day.

Thursday, millions of people worldwide will participate in earthquake drills at work, school, or home.

These steps can help save your life in an earthquake.

Having a plan before an earthquake can help you take steps to keep your home and family safer.

To check out ShakeOut Day yourself and learn useful tips for earthquakes, head to their website.

