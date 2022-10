Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined officials from the town of McCordsville and Fishers-based Rebar Development on Monday to break ground on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District. The first phase features the construction of a 205-unit apartment complex that will also include commercial and retail space. “This groundbreaking is the next big step in creating a new identity for McCordsville,” said McCordsville Town Council Vice President Larry Longman.

MCCORDSVILLE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO