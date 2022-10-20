ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $93,000.
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (three, zero, five; FB: six) (nine, five, five; FB: one) (four, two, six, one; FB: six) (zero, zero, two, three; FB: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000. Powerball. 18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4. (eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

EPIC Expands Northern California Presence with Acquisition of SLCO LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and LAFAYETTE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced it has acquired SLCO LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, California. The acquisition expands EPIC’s growing presence in Northern California and adds to its client offerings both regionally and nationally. SLCO is...
LAFAYETTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy