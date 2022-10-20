Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $93,000.
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (three, zero, five; FB: six) (nine, five, five; FB: one) (four, two, six, one; FB: six) (zero, zero, two, three; FB: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000. Powerball. 18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4. (eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball:...
impact601.com
EPIC Expands Northern California Presence with Acquisition of SLCO LLC
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and LAFAYETTE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced it has acquired SLCO LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, California. The acquisition expands EPIC’s growing presence in Northern California and adds to its client offerings both regionally and nationally. SLCO is...
Comments / 0