Lost Creek Color Run Fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local elementary school students took part in one of their favorite school events this afternoon!

It was the Color Run at Lost Creek Elementary School in Terre Haute. Participants ran a mile past three different color stations. It’s an activity the kids look forward to every year.

Kyle Kirchner, 5th grade teacher, and running club sponsor said, “We do two runs here at Lost Creek. We’ve got the color run and the glow run. The glow run is one that we do in the spring and it’s something that they really look forward to. As soon as it gets announced, the kids are talking to me about it all week long.”

The event is a fundraiser for the 5th grade field trip, and this year, parents also got the opportunity to take part in the run.

Kirchner added, “It really gets the community involved with the kids and the things that we’re doing inside of the school and it’s also really important for our 5th graders because it helps keep our big field trip at the end of the year at a cost that all the kids can afford.”

In total, about 300 people ran in the event.

