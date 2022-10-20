ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
ALLIGATOR IN IDAHO: Fish and Game investigating after person walking dog encounters reptile

Unless you visited Leo Ray’s fish farm in Hagerman in the 1990s, seeing an alligator in Idaho would be quite a rare feat. The farm, known as Fish Breeders of Idaho, raised about 10,000 alligators over a decade, though the animals were confined to the farm and raised for commercial purposes. Only one 8-foot gator remains on the property today. Just this last week, however, a dog walker in New...
North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
Jump-or-Treat returns to Boise

The second annual Jump-or-Treat event was held in downtown Boise at JUMP. Along with all the fun Halloween costumes, there were also inflatable decorations.
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You

I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
Boise man, two women arrested after homicide investigation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday night, October 19, 2022, around 11:08 pm Boise Police responded to a local hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound and later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation. Evidence led...
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
The Boise Area Has Sadly Lost At Least 30 Businesses in 2022

For many local businesses, the last two years have been an absolute rollercoaster. One of the first lows came in the form of the Idaho Stay Home Order issued to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the Gem State. When it went into effect on March 25, 2020, some businesses that were considered "non-essential" had to close their doors completely. Others seriously had to alter the way they did business. Ultimately, the amount of revenue the businesses were making took a HUGE hit.
7Cares Coat Drive will help local children and teenagers stay warm

BOISE, Idaho — The 7Cares Coat Drive for children and teenagers is underway and you can help by donating a new coat or making a financial donation. KTVB, CapEd Credit Union, and Fred Meyer are teaming up to invite the public to donate coats and monetary donations. All donations will be distributed to needy children and teens through The Salvation Army.
Enrollment roundup: several Idaho universities see overall enrollment increases

BOISE, Idaho — Good news for higher education – overall enrollment rates at Boise State University, University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and Idaho State University increased. Boise State University the number of first-time resident undergraduates increased by 20% over last fall, which is about 314 students. Overall,...
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge

In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
