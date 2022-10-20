ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 173

susan magri
4d ago

Are you fricken kidding me! Why does a senseless murder have to happen because the kid wanted to hang out with friends at a skate park???

Reply(2)
97
History Repeating Itself...
4d ago

How sad. He’s just a baby at 16. I’m guessing whoever did this might be a “group”. Maybe they didn’t think a beating would kill him and are freaked out. Probably someone local too. I hope his family finds peace.

Reply(10)
83
EMA*
4d ago

Prayers for the family, may god bring comfort to them in the loss of this child. I pray in the name of Jesus they find who did this and give them what they deserve for hurting this child.

Reply
49
Related
People

Family Searching After Kidnapped Texas Toddler May Have Been Spotted — 51 Years After Her Disappearance

A babysitter allegedly took Melissa Highsmith from her family in 1971 A Texas family has new hope that their 22-month old daughter who was kidnapped five decades ago is still alive — and is living 1,100 miles away from where she was last seen in 1971. Melissa Highsmith was just a toddler when her 22-year-old mother placed an ad in the paper seeking a daytime babysitter. According to Live 5 News, a nicely-dressed woman wearing white gloves came to the family's Fort Worth, Tex., home. After she...
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say

The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm

Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com

Vigil held for Apple Valley teen found dead near skate park

APPLE VALLEY, Calf. - An emotional vigil was held Wednesday night for a teen who was found dead near a skate park in Apple Valley. Homicide investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr., known as Bobby to friends and family, was found Tuesday morning on a dirt lot in the 13500 block of Navajo Road after responding to a man down call.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Suspected of Killing Her 2-Year-Old Son at Eastvale Residence

A 31-year-old woman suspected of killing her toddler son in their Eastvale home was being held without bail Friday. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday night on suspicion of murder. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, patrol deputies were called...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui

KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

Mother arrested in death of 2-year-old Eastvale boy

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died in Eastvale Thursday has been arrested, police confirmed. The incident was reported as a child choking at about 8:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way. The boy’s parents brought him out to a front courtyard by their house because he was having a medical emergency, […]
EASTVALE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto

Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
RIALTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Redlands

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
REDLANDS, CA
People

People

343K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy