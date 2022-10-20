Read full article on original website
susan magri
4d ago
Are you fricken kidding me! Why does a senseless murder have to happen because the kid wanted to hang out with friends at a skate park???
Reply(2)
97
History Repeating Itself...
4d ago
How sad. He’s just a baby at 16. I’m guessing whoever did this might be a “group”. Maybe they didn’t think a beating would kill him and are freaked out. Probably someone local too. I hope his family finds peace.
Reply(10)
83
EMA*
4d ago
Prayers for the family, may god bring comfort to them in the loss of this child. I pray in the name of Jesus they find who did this and give them what they deserve for hurting this child.
Reply
49
Related
Family Searching After Kidnapped Texas Toddler May Have Been Spotted — 51 Years After Her Disappearance
A babysitter allegedly took Melissa Highsmith from her family in 1971 A Texas family has new hope that their 22-month old daughter who was kidnapped five decades ago is still alive — and is living 1,100 miles away from where she was last seen in 1971. Melissa Highsmith was just a toddler when her 22-year-old mother placed an ad in the paper seeking a daytime babysitter. According to Live 5 News, a nicely-dressed woman wearing white gloves came to the family's Fort Worth, Tex., home. After she...
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to...
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner Out
An Orange County woman could only watch helplessly on her home security camera system as a burglary took place inside her home Thursday night. Tamara Schlachter was eating dinner with her daughter when the crime took place. She recalled seeing the burglars ransack her Yorba Linda home.
Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm
Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
NBC Los Angeles
‘Why?' Mother's Grief is Palpable After 16-Year-Old Found Dead in Dirt Lot in Apple Valley
A murder mystery was underway in the High Desert after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a dirt lot. Authorities in Apple Valley are searching for a killer, while the boy's grieving mother is demanding justice. "My only boy -- 16 years old. The oldest and he's...
I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.
Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
Woman hit, killed on 805 freeway in San Diego
A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway in San Diego.
foxla.com
Vigil held for Apple Valley teen found dead near skate park
APPLE VALLEY, Calf. - An emotional vigil was held Wednesday night for a teen who was found dead near a skate park in Apple Valley. Homicide investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr., known as Bobby to friends and family, was found Tuesday morning on a dirt lot in the 13500 block of Navajo Road after responding to a man down call.
Settlement would give missing woman's boyfriend 50% of liquidated estate
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A settlement agreement in the court battle over the estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams, is set to be heard next week by a judge in Riverside County court. If approved, the settlement would give Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, 50% of the estate, when and...
Dogs rescued from filthy, shuttered apartment complex in San Bernardino
Residents of a shuttered apartment complex at 340 W. 4th St. in San Bernardino have less than a week to vacate. But it’s not just residents who are looking for new homes, but some pets as well. Nine dogs were apparently abandoned inside one unit. Animal Control officers found them living in filth, surrounded by […]
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Killing Her 2-Year-Old Son at Eastvale Residence
A 31-year-old woman suspected of killing her toddler son in their Eastvale home was being held without bail Friday. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday night on suspicion of murder. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, patrol deputies were called...
Mom, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old child gets arm tattoo, police say
Police in Lloyd, New York, have arrested a woman accused of letting her 10-year-old get an arm tattoo, along with the tattoo artist who inked the child.
KTVU FOX 2
California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui
KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella
Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Clarita Radio
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
Mother arrested in death of 2-year-old Eastvale boy
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died in Eastvale Thursday has been arrested, police confirmed. The incident was reported as a child choking at about 8:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way. The boy’s parents brought him out to a front courtyard by their house because he was having a medical emergency, […]
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Redlands
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in crash at Cottonwood Avenue and Sequioa street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified both of the drivers killed in a crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia. On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station and emergency personnel from...
People
343K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 173