Stony Brook, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook football completes thrilling comeback at homecoming

It was a happy homecoming after all for the Stony Brook football team, as a second-half turnaround led to its first win of the 2022 season. The Seawolves (1-6, 1-4 CAA) took advantage of their first unranked FCS opponent this year, beating the Maine Black Bears 28-27 in comeback fashion. It was a tale of two halves, with Stony Brook entering halftime down 20-7.
STONY BROOK, NY
sbstatesman.com

Devin Pepe still going strong after long streak of bad luck

If devastating injuries, long hiatuses and uninterested teams could not stop Devin Pepe, then nothing will. As the Stony Brook club hockey team attempts to capture its first-ever American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) national title, its team captain will be integral to achieving the feat. However, Pepe’s story in hockey long precedes his Stony Brook days, going all the way back to his infancy in Essex Falls, N.J.
STONY BROOK, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Who Made the Anonymous $1 Million Donation to Iona College?

Donation made to support strategic initiatives of university president; eager to inspire other. Growing up in Queens, he was just like any other kid from a working-class family in New York. Today, he’s a successful entrepreneur eager to give back to the school that started it all – Iona. In making an anonymous $1 million gift, this former student-athlete says he doesn’t want any recognition. He just wants others to join him.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
riverheadlocal

Race car jumps barrier, overturns at Calverton drag racing event, injuring driver

A driver in a drag race at the Calverton Enterprise Park was airlifted to Stony Brook University after his car jumped a concrete barrier and overturned yesterday afternoon. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, which has a rig on standby at every race. He was awake and able to exit the car on his own, the spokesperson said. Riverhead ambulance treated him at the scene before the airlift. The crash took place at about 3 p.m.
RIVERHEAD, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont mourns loss of educator

Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
ELMONT, NY
sbstatesman.com

Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races

Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Eagle’s Nest Cafe opens in Bethpage

It was a special moment for a father-son business team in Bethpage last Wednesday. Their family owned business, Eagle’s Nest Food & Smoothie Cafe, held its official grand opening ceremony to the delight of area residents. “We opened two years ago during the heart of the Covid pandemic, and...
BETHPAGE, NY
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open

Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
GARDEN CITY, NY
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Swatting Incident At Harding HS

2022-10-21 #Bridgeport CT– There is a swatting incident at Harding High School today. Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Many parents have reached out to us after hearing that there was a shooting incident at the school but that was part of the swatting incident. Frantic parents calling the school told me they only told them that they were in lockdown. This was all a prank.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

