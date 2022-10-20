Read full article on original website
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Hempstead Man Gets 25 Years for Molesting Girl, 9, Sending Kids Child Porn on SnapchatTimothy BolgerHempstead, NY
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Stony Brook football completes thrilling comeback at homecoming
It was a happy homecoming after all for the Stony Brook football team, as a second-half turnaround led to its first win of the 2022 season. The Seawolves (1-6, 1-4 CAA) took advantage of their first unranked FCS opponent this year, beating the Maine Black Bears 28-27 in comeback fashion. It was a tale of two halves, with Stony Brook entering halftime down 20-7.
Devin Pepe still going strong after long streak of bad luck
If devastating injuries, long hiatuses and uninterested teams could not stop Devin Pepe, then nothing will. As the Stony Brook club hockey team attempts to capture its first-ever American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) national title, its team captain will be integral to achieving the feat. However, Pepe’s story in hockey long precedes his Stony Brook days, going all the way back to his infancy in Essex Falls, N.J.
Who Made the Anonymous $1 Million Donation to Iona College?
Donation made to support strategic initiatives of university president; eager to inspire other. Growing up in Queens, he was just like any other kid from a working-class family in New York. Today, he’s a successful entrepreneur eager to give back to the school that started it all – Iona. In making an anonymous $1 million gift, this former student-athlete says he doesn’t want any recognition. He just wants others to join him.
Race car jumps barrier, overturns at Calverton drag racing event, injuring driver
A driver in a drag race at the Calverton Enterprise Park was airlifted to Stony Brook University after his car jumped a concrete barrier and overturned yesterday afternoon. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, which has a rig on standby at every race. He was awake and able to exit the car on his own, the spokesperson said. Riverhead ambulance treated him at the scene before the airlift. The crash took place at about 3 p.m.
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
Tragedy Avoided on the Southern State Parkway with Two Separate Wrong Way Drivers
The State Police responded to two separate calls for wrong way drivers last night and this morning, both on the Southern State Parkway in the area of exit 42, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Around 9:30 PM Troopers and Suffolk County Police responded to the Southern State Parkway and located...
Fight Breaks Out Between Student, Teacher At Sachem North High School
A fight broke out between a student and a teacher at a Long Island high school. The incident took place in Lake Ronkonkoma on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sachem North High School. According to the Suffolk County Police, it appears the student was the primary aggressor, but no charges have been filed at this time.
Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races
Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
Long Islander wins $1 million Powerball ticket; jackpot rises to $610 million
A second-prize Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday's drawing was sold in Albertson.
Updated winter 2022-23 forecast has more of New York state getting above-average snow, but NYC spared
The New York City area is in for a warmer than average 2022-23 winter season, according to forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Predication Center. The Center released the updated winter outlook on Thursday. The forecast covers the three winter months of December, January and February.
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
Eagle’s Nest Cafe opens in Bethpage
It was a special moment for a father-son business team in Bethpage last Wednesday. Their family owned business, Eagle’s Nest Food & Smoothie Cafe, held its official grand opening ceremony to the delight of area residents. “We opened two years ago during the heart of the Covid pandemic, and...
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
Bridgeport News: Swatting Incident At Harding HS
2022-10-21 #Bridgeport CT– There is a swatting incident at Harding High School today. Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Many parents have reached out to us after hearing that there was a shooting incident at the school but that was part of the swatting incident. Frantic parents calling the school told me they only told them that they were in lockdown. This was all a prank.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
Who was the Long Island serial killer and were they ever caught?
PERPETRATOR who killed more than a dozen victims over the course of two decades is often dubbed the Gilgo Beach Killer or the Craigslist Ripper. The victims' remains were uncovered in Long Island after the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert resulted in a police search of the area along the Ocean Parkway in Suffolk County.
