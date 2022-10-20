Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine deputy accused of assaulting wife indicted by grand jury
(WABI) KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — A Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting his wife at home while off-duty has been indicted on multiple charges by a Kennebec County Grand Jury. Daniel Ross, 29, has been formally charged with five counts of domestic violence assault, four counts of...
wabi.tv
Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting wife indicted by Kennebec County Grand Jury
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting his wife at home while off-duty has been indicted on multiple charges by a Kennebec County Grand Jury. Daniel Ross, 29, has been formally charged with five counts of domestic violence assault, four counts of domestic violence...
wabi.tv
Suspect in custody after incident in Winslow
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A suspect was taken into custody Saturday by authorities after what police are calling an “incident” in Winslow. Fairfield Police located a vehicle on the Circle K Truck Stop on Center Road in Fairfield whose driver had been sought by Winslow police for the incident that occurred in Winslow.
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine
A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 12-16. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. Randall M. Perkins, 55,...
Affidavit: Washington County woman killed in February by best friend over drugs
MACHIAS, Maine — A Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in connection with the February death of another woman who allegedly sold her drugs. Rebecca Moores, 42, entered her plea remotely in Washington County Superior Court in Machias. Moores is charged with murder in connection...
wabi.tv
Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
Massachusetts Man Dies in a Crash on I-95 in Pittsfield
A Massachusetts man has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield. Police say 21-year-old Ralph Derosiers of Wilmington, Massachusetts died as the result of a crash on Friday afternoon. He was alone in the vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police began receiving...
Deputies investigate three-vehicle crash in Madison
MADISON, Maine — Somerset County deputies responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of White School House Road and Route 201 in Madison around 8:12 a.m. on Friday. Deputies Ron Blodgett and Jeffrey Brann responded to the scene at what is known as Clough's Corner,...
Police Respond To Fatal Crash On I-95 In Central Maine
A Massachusetts man is dead following a Friday afternoon crash near mile marker 145 on the I-95 near Pittsfield. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-95 just before 4 PM on Friday afternoon.
Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta
I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
A Central Maine Man Is Dead Following A Tuesday Morning Crash
According to an article in the KJ, a 53 year old man from Skowhegan has died following an early Tuesday morning crash. The article explains that Mario Centofanti was driving his 2005 GMC SUV west on Route 2, which is also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 AM when his vehicle flipped end-over-end. Centofanti was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.
colbyecho.news
Waterville Police Department to go under review
After 36 years with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey will retire at the end of November. His retirement prompted an overarching review of the police department’s operations, which the city council recently unanimously voted in favor of. Under Massey, the police department has launched several initiatives. Improvements...
Horror Movies That Were Filmed In The Bangor Area
Looking for some spooky movies that hit close to home? Here's a list of freaky flicks filmed in Bangor and surrounding areas. Maine is the perfect setting for spooky movies. Old creepy dilapidated buildings, dark desolate back roads, and downtown historic architecture makes for perfect backdrops. It should come as no surprise that all these movies are Stephen King adaptations. Matter of fact, many of these films were actually filmed in various locations around Bangor. Here's our list of five movies filmed in the Bangor area.
newscentermaine.com
Route 1A in Holden closes during Friday crash
Brewer dispatch confirmed Route 1A in Holden closed due to a car crash around 5:15 p.m. Friday. The road has since reopened.
