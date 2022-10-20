President Biden visits Primanti Bros. with Fetterman during stop in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden visited Primanti Bros. with Senate candidate John Fetterman during his stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Biden was in Pittsburgh to visit the Fern Hollow Bridge with Gov. Tom Wolf and spoke about infrastructure funding.

The president will make a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday as well to attend an event in support of Fetterman.

