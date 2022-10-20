Read full article on original website
Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. Avenue Speak’s Casey Muze brought his drums from around the globe to showcase for people as he educated them on the history of the instruments and how to play them during the Lufkin Heritage Festival.
LIST: The best haunted attractions to visit in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order. Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween. ATHENS If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. […]
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
Brick Street Burger Battle Winner Announced In Nacogdoches, Texas
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 we found out who had the best burger on the brick streets of Downtown Nacogdoches. The competition finale party was at the Fredonia Brewery and all of the winners were announced. I used a burger photo from Cowboy Jack's Saloon and Grill in our first...
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
University of Texas representatives volunteer at East Texas Food Bank
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 90 representatives from the University of Texas, both local and statewide, spent the morning volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank as part of the Supply Chain Alliance Conference, held in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Volunteers prepared boxes for the Senior Box Program...
1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
Fire destroys First Baptist Overton building
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Sunday night fire has destroyed the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Overton according to David Chenault with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Hot spots from the fire Sunday night flared back up Monday morning, even though the Overton and New London...
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
Six people displaced after Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department announced Monday they responded to a residence on fire Saturday evening. Their announcement said that fire crews arrived at 610 Hilltop Dr. to find smoke and flames emerging from the back of the residence. Officials said fire crews managed to put out the fire, but unfortunately the fire […]
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson
KLTV'S Avery Gorman speaks about the fire at the family life center at the First Baptist church in Overton that happened overnight. A Sunday night fire has destroyed the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Overton according to David Chenault with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. University of...
City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Nacogdoches has selected Assistant Chief of Police Scott Weems to be the next chief of police. Weems has been the interim chief of police since the position came open. Weems was born and raised in the Nacogdoches community graduating from Nacogdoches ISD in 1984 and then from Stephen F. Austin University in 1993. Weems began working at NPD in 1994 and now has over 28 years with the department.
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.
Tyler man indicted for murder in shooting of 2 at family gathering
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted for murder and aggravated assault, and is accused of shooting two men at a family gathering in June. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Moore Street around 9 p.m. on June 25 while the family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a deceased […]
German journalist attends his first high school football game
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A foreign broadcast journalist spent time in Tyler and attended his first ever high school football game. His reaction was priceless. Tom Garus travelled all the way from Berlin and spent a week in our studio as part of a journalism exchange program. He’s always wanted to see a Texas high school football game and he finally got the chance.
Rusk County nonprofit in need of donations after robbery
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Legacy House has been helping foster and kinship families with essential items for more than five years. Thursday morning, they were shocked with the news they had been robbed. The burglar or burglars entered the house and took anything they could grab like a brand-new air conditioner, baby […]
1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at about 2:50 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, one victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, where he is receiving surgery; witnesses said two suspects ran after the shooting.
Church building fire in downtown Overton reignites early Monday morning
OVERTON, Texas — A fire that destroyed a church building in downtown Overton Sunday night has started up again Monday morning. Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said the roof of the building had smoke coming out, which caused the fire to reignite. The persistent wind has become a big concern as it picked up this morning.
