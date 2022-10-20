ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. Avenue Speak’s Casey Muze brought his drums from around the globe to showcase for people as he educated them on the history of the instruments and how to play them during the Lufkin Heritage Festival.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: The best haunted attractions to visit in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order. Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween. ATHENS If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. […]
ATHENS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now

Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

University of Texas representatives volunteer at East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 90 representatives from the University of Texas, both local and statewide, spent the morning volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank as part of the Supply Chain Alliance Conference, held in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Volunteers prepared boxes for the Senior Box Program...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys First Baptist Overton building

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Sunday night fire has destroyed the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Overton according to David Chenault with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Hot spots from the fire Sunday night flared back up Monday morning, even though the Overton and New London...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Six people displaced after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department announced Monday they responded to a residence on fire Saturday evening. Their announcement said that fire crews arrived at 610 Hilltop Dr. to find smoke and flames emerging from the back of the residence. Officials said fire crews managed to put out the fire, but unfortunately the fire […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson

KLTV'S Avery Gorman speaks about the fire at the family life center at the First Baptist church in Overton that happened overnight. A Sunday night fire has destroyed the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Overton according to David Chenault with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. University of...
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

City of Nacogdoches names new chief of police

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Nacogdoches has selected Assistant Chief of Police Scott Weems to be the next chief of police. Weems has been the interim chief of police since the position came open. Weems was born and raised in the Nacogdoches community graduating from Nacogdoches ISD in 1984 and then from Stephen F. Austin University in 1993. Weems began working at NPD in 1994 and now has over 28 years with the department.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

German journalist attends his first high school football game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A foreign broadcast journalist spent time in Tyler and attended his first ever high school football game. His reaction was priceless. Tom Garus travelled all the way from Berlin and spent a week in our studio as part of a journalism exchange program. He’s always wanted to see a Texas high school football game and he finally got the chance.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County nonprofit in need of donations after robbery

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Legacy House has been helping foster and kinship families with essential items for more than five years. Thursday morning, they were shocked with the news they had been robbed. The burglar or burglars entered the house and took anything they could grab like a brand-new air conditioner, baby […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 injured in shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A victim is in surgery after a shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Broadway on Saturday at about 2:50 p.m. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, one victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, where he is receiving surgery; witnesses said two suspects ran after the shooting.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy