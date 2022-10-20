Read full article on original website
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Local paranormal investigator discusses new projects
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're covering. Long-time teacher arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with student. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Long-time Atherton Community Schools band teacher Jerry Lee Cutting was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an...
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
Funeral information announced for Judy Zehnder
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The family of Judy Zehnder Keller announced on Facebook they’re opening her funeral to the public. The owner and president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth died last week of cancer that had spread from her lungs to her brain. She was 77. Her...
Morning Sun
Victim named who died after hitting house, starting fire
UPDATE: Late Monday Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said the man who died was Todd Hamilton of Chippewa Township. A 50-year-old Chippewa Township man was killed Sunday evening in a one-car crash on Isabella County’s River Road. The car ended with the man’s vehicle striking a house, which caused both to catch fire.
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly motorcycle crash
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 41-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Burton Sunday night. It happened about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Atherton Road and Windy Wood Drive. The 41-year-old Flint man was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Atherton Road when a Jeep, that was stopped...
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run
Vienna TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was injured in a hit-and-run in Genesee County’s Vienna Township on Sunday. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the intersection of Clio and Frances Roads and involved a pedestrian. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office believes the pedestrian was...
Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on $375 million expansion project in Saginaw County
HEMLOCK, MI — Hemlock Semiconductor, the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, broke ground on a major expansion project in Saginaw County Friday, Oct. 21. Company officials say this expansion project will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Police need help searching for missing 19-year-old from Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Police need help finding a missing Flint teen who was last heard from on August 31, 2016. Marc Anthony Cates was planning to move to Ohio when he was reported missing. He is described to be:. 5'9''. About 120 lbs. May have dyed his hair red.
Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we're following today. The weather ball lit up pink this weekend to support breast cancer awareness. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, October 23. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top...
Alcohol suspected in crash that sends four to hospital with serious injuries
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Hacker roads in Hartland Township at about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a 53-year-old Brighton resident driving a 2020 Buick failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a 2004 Honda driven by a 17-year-old Fenton resident that was heading east on Highland Road.
Juvenile suspect arrested in shooting of Bay City teenage girl
BAY CITY, MI — Police have arrested a teenage boy accused of accidentally shooting a fellow teen in Bay City. The shooting occurred about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a house in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City’s East Side. Police arrived to find a 15-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County
Jordan Hoisington pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty after two dead dogs were found in a rental home she owns in Bancroft. Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County. Renters moved into the Bancroft home owned by Jordan Hoisington in September. Months after moving...
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office seeks info in hit-and-run crash
VIENNA TWP., MI – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have information pertaining to a hit and run crash Sunday evening to come forward. The department said the crash took place around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township.
Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting
BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
Flint yard waste collection ending Dec. 2
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Curbside yard waste collection for the city of Flint is ending Dec. 2, 2022. Residents are encouraged to place their yard waste curbside from now until then. Yard waste is picked up weekly on normal trash collection days. Residents should not rake their leaves into the...
