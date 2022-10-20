Astros' Jose Altuve struggles continue, but confidence doesn’t wane

(SportsRadio 610) - As Jose Altuve continues to work through the longest hitless streak he’s gone through in his seven-year history in the postseason, Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña continues his torrid streak at the plate.

After an 0-3 night at the plate, including a walk, Altuve is hitless in his last 19 at-bats.

The last time he was on base via a hit was when he hit a double off former Astros Chris Devinski of the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth-inning of the final regular season game, in which he went 3-3 before being pulled early to rest.

The former MVP and eight-time All-Star is hardly worried about it.

“I’m the kind of guy to stay positive, calm, no matter what the situation is,” Altuve said Tuesday. “I like to go there and play my game, regardless of the result.”

That’s the sentiment from his teammates as well, including catcher Martin Maldonado who told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game 1 of the ALCS, a few bad games is nothing to worry about.

“You think that’s a slump?” Maldonado said Tuesday. “A couple of bad games, I would say. I wouldn’t say that’s a slump.”

Maldonado may be right. Altuve has experienced a drought like this twice before during his 12-year big league career.

He went 0-19 in the final in his final at-bats of the 2015 playoff against the Royals and was 0-19 during the 2018 regular season from August 30th to September 5th.

Wednesday, Altuve worked a six-pitch walk, just the second free pass he’s earned all postseason.

Granted, he’s not a guy that walks a ton, however, when a player is struggling at the plate as Altuve is, it can be an encouraging sign that he’s taking a more patient approach and trying to see the ball better.

Astros manager, always a positive and calming type for his players, told reporters after Wednesdays game that Altuve doesn’t have to press.

“He’s due to break out and have some remarkable games. He’s been good for so long, sometimes the rest of your lineup gotta carry a guy like that until he gets going,” Baker said. “I’m just glad we have the depth in our lineup that we do have, or guys that say hey man, you picked us up for so long, we’ll pick you up until you get yourself together.”

Wednesday night it was the Astros 6-9 hitters that picked up the slack from the rest of the lineup not named Jeremy Peña, that combined to go 4-for-14 with two homer runs, 3 runs scored and 3 RBI.

As Altuve and the Astros enter into Thursday’s game two of the ALCS leading the best-of-seven series 1-0, and set to face Luis Severino on the mound, whom Altuve has hit just .259 against in his career, the pressure is off.

It’s only a matter of time before the postseasons second all-time leader in home runs (23) turns it on.

Shaun Bijani has spent the last 16 years covering the Houston sports scene for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @ShaunBijani .

