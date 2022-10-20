Michigan Family Mysteriously Vanishes Over the Weekend After Bizarre 911 Call

Fremont Police Department/Facebook

A Michigan family of four disappeared Sunday—taking the family car but leaving behind their pet and a family member suffering from dementia and in need of full-time care—after the father made a call to 911 displaying paranoid behaviors, according to state police. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, turned off their phones and left them behind before disappearing along with their 2005 Toyota Sienna mini-van. The family’s credit cards and bank accounts have reportedly shown no activity, either. “Anthony was complaining of some elaborate issue in regard to the Sept. 11 attack,” Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell said, referencing the Saturday 911 call in which officers spoke to both parents for upwards of 45 minutes. “He was displaying to my officers paranoia and some concerns in regard to the FBI and CIA.” On Monday, Suzette’s elderly mother was found roaming aimlessly through Fremont. Police are asking the public for help locating the family. “They seem like really good people who were taking care of their family,” Rodwell told Fox News.

