ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

Michigan Family Mysteriously Vanishes Over the Weekend After Bizarre 911 Call

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luIxq_0ignVjgg00
Fremont Police Department/Facebook

A Michigan family of four disappeared Sunday—taking the family car but leaving behind their pet and a family member suffering from dementia and in need of full-time care—after the father made a call to 911 displaying paranoid behaviors, according to state police. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, turned off their phones and left them behind before disappearing along with their 2005 Toyota Sienna mini-van. The family’s credit cards and bank accounts have reportedly shown no activity, either. “Anthony was complaining of some elaborate issue in regard to the Sept. 11 attack,” Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell said, referencing the Saturday 911 call in which officers spoke to both parents for upwards of 45 minutes. “He was displaying to my officers paranoia and some concerns in regard to the FBI and CIA.” On Monday, Suzette’s elderly mother was found roaming aimlessly through Fremont. Police are asking the public for help locating the family. “They seem like really good people who were taking care of their family,” Rodwell told Fox News.

Read it at Fox News

Comments / 51

Enoughalready
4d ago

Why would police sit on the phone for 45 min with each parent and not send a officer to do a wellness check

Reply(7)
91
Mary ❤
4d ago

Sounds like they went into hiding, but pretty cruel they left her behind because probably tired of taking care of her. Really sad, pray they are safe.

Reply(1)
19
Erin Kordelewski
4d ago

Maybe, just maybe, the old man isn’t as delusional as you think! 🤔 Maybe he was telling them what happened and they aren’t listening because he’s “delusional” 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply(2)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s babysitter reveals odd text before toddler’s disappearance

The woman who babysits Quinton Simon, the missing Georgia toddler, has said she received an unusual text message the morning he went missing from his home in Savannah.Speaking in an interview with WSAV on Monday, the babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on Wednesday morning last week that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta, who expressed surprise at the seemnigly last minute decision. She continued: “Which was kind...
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Popculture

TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison

The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
Daily Mail

Friends could hear the screams of murdered Purdue student through their headsets while playing online video game with victim the moment he was stabbed by roommate

Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was playing video games with friends who heard his chilling screams as he was murdered through their gamer headsets. Chheda, 20, suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his body inside his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall after midnight on October 5. His roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, has since been arrested for the crime.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy