Donna Lee
4d ago
it's not all just a black thing, my son who has a learning disability has been pushed through because of the No Child Left Behind law and I just found that the state of North Carolina will graduate these kids who don't even know how to read or simple math so please it's not a black thing
4
Related
Katie Thuy Long, candidate for Wake County Board of Education District 7
Who will represent District 7 on the Wake County school board? Get to know the candidates looking for your vote in the Nov. 8 election with our voter guide.
jocoreport.com
Clayton Center Introduces Over 900 Students To Performing Arts
CLAYTON – The Clayton Center was thrilled to welcome over 900 local elementary school students to its auditorium for the new School Stage Series. The free performing arts experience was funded in part through a North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program grant awarded by the Johnston County Arts Council. The $3,705 grant was given to the Clayton Cultural Arts Foundation in support of programming at The Clayton Center. Funding was also provided by the Town of Clayton, who made it possible for Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) and local homeschool students to participate in the events presented on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19.
cbs17
WCPSS student brought bullet to school; no credible threat, school system says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said there was no credible threat to students after it was learned that a student brought a single bullet Monday to Wakefield Middle School. According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession...
ncdps.gov
Anthony Perry Named Warden at North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women
The Division of Adult Correction has named Anthony Perry as the new warden of the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Since 2015, Perry had been the warden at Wake Correctional, where he spent much of his more than three-decade career. “Warden Perry is a truly remarkable leader...
WRAL
Reports of fights prompt code red lockdown at East Wake High School
East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents.
Here are the latest 2 Wake County towns that may create social drinking districts
If approved, both towns would join Durham and Raleigh as Triangle towns with designated public drinking zones.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
wfncnews.com
Wake Forest News is a “Liberal / Communist Tree Huggy Queer Organization” Claims Reader
Well, this was an exciting email to wake up to. “your organization is a liberal / communist tree huggy queer organization.. and you don’t have your facts strait. the “wonderful wake forest police dept” took a control substance from me, this is medication is prescribed to me, and then claimed it didn’t exist. and after putting me in jail, charged me with the exact crime they just committed ? the only thing “we can all learn from this” is your editor/writer is an idiot, whom is falsifying criminal records online and should be in prison yourself.”
cbs17
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
newsfromthestates.com
The GOP and the religious right; Blood tests for PFAS; Raleigh’s mass shooting; an NC case heads to the Supreme Court: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch
Recent church-based events test IRS rules, court allegations of Christian nationalism. Gary Miller has a little story he likes to tell about religion and politics. While serving as pastor at a church years ago, he was frustrated by how long it took to get a building permit. So he ran for city council — and lost by one vote.
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.8M Palatial Custom Masterpiece is Thoughtfully Designed with a Focus on Family Living & Entertaining in Durham, NC
The House in Durham is a gated estate offers 5+ acres of peaceful retreat, now available for sale. This home located at 53 Topaz Jewel Ct, Durham, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,350 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Craft – Linda Craft Team, REALTORS – (Phone: 919-235-0007) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Durham.
Wakefield Middle School student handcuffed for fighting other student
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wakefield Middle School student was handcuffed by a police officer on Friday during a fight with another student, Principal Kiley Brown wrote in a letter to families. All students are safe, according to Brown. The fight happened Friday morning at an outdoor fundraiser celebration, Brown...
cbs17
Raleigh man targeted older, disabled individuals in $500K+ healthcare fraud, DOJ says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh investment advisor and his co-conspirator have been found guilty after submitting more than 5,000 false Medicare claims, totaling more than $534,400, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday morning. Furman Alexander Ford, 52, faced a federal jury last week and was found guilty...
getnews.info
Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties
The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
NC state and county election boards look into false voting information on election mailers
Election officials are urging people to keep an eye out for incorrect information on third-party mailed flyers after multiple reports this week.
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 Durham killing, NC official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
cbs17
Gun stolen from worker’s car at elementary school in Franklin County, officials say; employee suspended
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was stolen from a worker’s car at a Franklin County elementary school Monday, officials said. The incident happened in the parking lot at Royal Elementary School, which is about four miles south of Louisburg on Flat Rock Church Road. A statement from...
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
