20-Year-Old Princeton Student’s Body Found 6 Days After She Vanished
A Princeton University student was found dead on campus nearly a week after vanishing, officials said Thursday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was discovered by a school employee behind the tennis courts around 1 p.m., and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said her death did not appear suspicious or criminal in nature. An autopsy will be conducted to determine Ewunetie’s cause of death. She was last seen around 3 a.m. on Friday, with her family growing frantic after she didn’t show up to a U.S. citizenship application interview the next day. Hours earlier, her brother, Universe Ewunetie, had appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to plead for urgency. “We just want the law to be faster because time is of the essence,” he said, later telling CNN that authorities had largely kept the family “in the dark.” Ewunetie’s family declined to speak to NBC News following the discovery.
Comments / 18