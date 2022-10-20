ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 Year Tradition: Scappoose takes the historic game and the trophy

By The Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RU89I_0ignVeH300

The St. Helens High School Lions football team went into the 100th-anniversary home game against Scappoose with high hopes.

But in the end, it would be Scappoose High School Indians taking the game and the specially designed trophy.

Final score was 41-6 in the Oct. 14 sports matchup.

The Lions now have a 3-4 season record, 1-2 in Cowapa League play. The Indians are 6-1 for the season, 3-0 for the league.

In the fourth quarter, a 10-yard touchdown run by Ethan Smith saved St. Helens from being shut out.

“We had to focus,” Lions Coach Cory Young said, “but on the film we saw some self-inflicted wounds.”

The Indians coach was unavailable for comment.

To mark the centennial, leaders from both school districts created a trophy that Wes Bigham, former Lions head coach, was to present to the winning team.

Before the historic contest, The Chronicle reached out to both schools for comments.

“St. Helens and Scappoose are separated by approximately seven miles and have been competing against each other since the 20th century,” St. Helens Athletic Director Michael Lady said.

Scappoose Athletic Director Dale French called the coming game “an identifier of a history of rivalry and a celebration of a heritage of of sports and community that we share with our neighbors.”

“St. Helens and Scappoose have a storied history of rivalries in many different activities, he said. “This game presents an opportunity to celebrate our relationship as neighbors and come together in the name of friendly competition.”

