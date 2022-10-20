James Corden – who had been allegedly banned from a New York restaurant, Balthazar, for treating staff “poorly” – has now admitted that he made a “rude, rude comment” to one of its waiters. This comes after Corden previously stated that he had done “nothing wrong”.Speaking on his CBS show on Monday night, he said: ââ“The truth is I have made a rude, rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server.”Balthazar’s owner, Keith McNally, rescinded his ban after receiving a private “profuse” apology from the comedian and host of...

28 MINUTES AGO