Colin Hanks Returns to the Nice Guy for ‘A Friend of the Family’

Before Colin Hanks was sent the scripts for his latest project, the true-story drama series “A Friend of a Family,” a writer friend called to give him a heads up. “She’d reached out saying, ‘Hey, one of my best friends is going to come to you with a project that you’re perfect for.’ And I was like, ‘Great. Love hearing that,’” Hanks says. “And then I got sent the scripts and I was kind of disappointed. I’m like, ‘Oh, a really sweet, nice Mormon. Right. Exactly the thing I’ve been trying not to do.’”
Lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs, explained

The word mondegreen is defined as a misheard word or phrase that makes sense in your head, but is, in fact, incorrect. The term was coined in a November 1954 Harper's Bazaar piece, where the author, Sylvia Wright, recalled a childhood mishearing. According to the author, when she was young her mother would read to her from a book called "Reliques of Ancient Verse." Her favorite poem from the 1765 book went like this: "Ye Highland and Ye Lowlands / Oh where have you been? / They have slain the Earl o'Moray / And laid him on the green." Wright, however, heard the last line as "And Lady Mondegreen."

