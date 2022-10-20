The word mondegreen is defined as a misheard word or phrase that makes sense in your head, but is, in fact, incorrect. The term was coined in a November 1954 Harper's Bazaar piece, where the author, Sylvia Wright, recalled a childhood mishearing. According to the author, when she was young her mother would read to her from a book called "Reliques of Ancient Verse." Her favorite poem from the 1765 book went like this: "Ye Highland and Ye Lowlands / Oh where have you been? / They have slain the Earl o'Moray / And laid him on the green." Wright, however, heard the last line as "And Lady Mondegreen."

