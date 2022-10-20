Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Colin Hanks Returns to the Nice Guy for ‘A Friend of the Family’
Before Colin Hanks was sent the scripts for his latest project, the true-story drama series “A Friend of a Family,” a writer friend called to give him a heads up. “She’d reached out saying, ‘Hey, one of my best friends is going to come to you with a project that you’re perfect for.’ And I was like, ‘Great. Love hearing that,’” Hanks says. “And then I got sent the scripts and I was kind of disappointed. I’m like, ‘Oh, a really sweet, nice Mormon. Right. Exactly the thing I’ve been trying not to do.’”
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie’s agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
Lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs, explained
The word mondegreen is defined as a misheard word or phrase that makes sense in your head, but is, in fact, incorrect. The term was coined in a November 1954 Harper's Bazaar piece, where the author, Sylvia Wright, recalled a childhood mishearing. According to the author, when she was young her mother would read to her from a book called "Reliques of Ancient Verse." Her favorite poem from the 1765 book went like this: "Ye Highland and Ye Lowlands / Oh where have you been? / They have slain the Earl o'Moray / And laid him on the green." Wright, however, heard the last line as "And Lady Mondegreen."
