Mount Joy, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27.com

‘Bark for Life’ event held in Hummelstown

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Cancer Society held its Bark for Life event in Hummelstown, Dauphin County on Sunday, Oct. 23. The day included a walk, vendors, activities, and games. The organization said it is a great way to spend time with your furry friends while also raising money to support cancer patients, their families as well as their caregivers.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Eating and Drinking Guide to Lancaster, Pennsylvania

- If you're planning a vacation to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, it helps to know what to expect from the area's cuisine. There's a variety of good food to choose from. Lancaster is home to several buffets, as well as restaurants and bars. The area is a hot spot for dining, with many options for locals and tourists.
LANCASTER, PA
PhillyBite

Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA

- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg to host Halloween events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be hosting two Halloween events this week. Bash at the Brownstone and city-wide trick-or-treating will take place. Bash at the Brownstone will be taking place at Reservoir Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many activities and fun for all, including a reptile display, raffles, yard games, and hot dogs.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: The Brandywine

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Brandywine quietly flows south at Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. People just can’t seem to decide whether the Brandywine is a river or a creek. Over the years it’s been called both. A lot of people seem to have gotten tired of arguing about it and now just call it the Brandywine.
CHADDS FORD, PA
abc27.com

Creature Feature Weekend at Cumberland County Drive-in

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday night was the Creature Feature Weekend at the Cumberland Drive-In Theater. The day was filled with games, pumpkin carving, a costume contest parade, and movies. The event benefits Scares that Care, which is a charity that is helping families of a sick child,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Marysville Lions Club hosts dog championship event

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A championship event came to the Midstate this weekend. Marysville Lions Club in Perry County hosted the DVG American KG North Regional Championship on Sunday. Handlers and dogs as far away as Florida completed a sport called Schutzhund, which is a German word for “protection...
MARYSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit

The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

The Judds to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Judds announced that “The Final Tour” will continue into 2023 with 15 additional dates, the first date being on Jan. 26, 2023, at the GIANT Center in Hershey. Many generations of Judds fans attended the first run of “The Final Tour,” bringing...
HERSHEY, PA

