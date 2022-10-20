Read full article on original website
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]
Return of the general store in Northumberland County
THARPTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria is almost like taking a step back in time, right down to the countertops covered in newspapers from the 1940s. That's exactly what owners Mark and Melissa Shingara were going for. Melissa's aunt came up with the idea a...
abc27.com
‘Bark for Life’ event held in Hummelstown
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Cancer Society held its Bark for Life event in Hummelstown, Dauphin County on Sunday, Oct. 23. The day included a walk, vendors, activities, and games. The organization said it is a great way to spend time with your furry friends while also raising money to support cancer patients, their families as well as their caregivers.
PhillyBite
Eating and Drinking Guide to Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- If you're planning a vacation to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, it helps to know what to expect from the area's cuisine. There's a variety of good food to choose from. Lancaster is home to several buffets, as well as restaurants and bars. The area is a hot spot for dining, with many options for locals and tourists.
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
abc27.com
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
abc27.com
Harrisburg to host Halloween events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be hosting two Halloween events this week. Bash at the Brownstone and city-wide trick-or-treating will take place. Bash at the Brownstone will be taking place at Reservoir Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many activities and fun for all, including a reptile display, raffles, yard games, and hot dogs.
abc27.com
UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: The Brandywine
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Brandywine quietly flows south at Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. People just can’t seem to decide whether the Brandywine is a river or a creek. Over the years it’s been called both. A lot of people seem to have gotten tired of arguing about it and now just call it the Brandywine.
abc27.com
Creature Feature Weekend at Cumberland County Drive-in
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday night was the Creature Feature Weekend at the Cumberland Drive-In Theater. The day was filled with games, pumpkin carving, a costume contest parade, and movies. The event benefits Scares that Care, which is a charity that is helping families of a sick child,...
abc27.com
Marysville Lions Club hosts dog championship event
MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A championship event came to the Midstate this weekend. Marysville Lions Club in Perry County hosted the DVG American KG North Regional Championship on Sunday. Handlers and dogs as far away as Florida completed a sport called Schutzhund, which is a German word for “protection...
Harrisburg residents turn out for once-a-year Family Fishing Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — City residents were fish out of water this weekend at Harrisburg's annual Family Fishing Day. The Oct. 22 event gave the Harrisburg community a chance to engage in an activity that might otherwise not be easily accessible to those living in the city. "We want to...
WGAL
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
abc27.com
PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
abc27.com
York County junk yard, auto repair shop ordered to pay restitution, lose license
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County junkyard and auto repair shop will be stripped of its licenses and must pay restitution after a court order announced by the state Attorney General’s office. Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the verdict against junkyard and auto repair shop...
abc27.com
All Dauphin County-owned bridges deemed to be in ‘good’ or ‘fair’ condition
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s no secret that Pennsylvania has a reputation for aging bridges that are not in great shape. However, things have seriously improved, especially in the Midstate. Approximately one third of bridges in Dauphin County were deemed “structurally deficient” 40 years ago.
lebtown.com
Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit
The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (October 1 to October 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Deborah K. Zechman to Deborah K. Zechman, Todd C. Harchuska for $1. Hazel M. Diaz to Karla E. B. Galindo, Enrico L. G. Sanchez for $280,000. 158 Woodside Court Lot 58. John E. and Sophia A. Lavelle to John...
abc27.com
The Judds to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Judds announced that “The Final Tour” will continue into 2023 with 15 additional dates, the first date being on Jan. 26, 2023, at the GIANT Center in Hershey. Many generations of Judds fans attended the first run of “The Final Tour,” bringing...
