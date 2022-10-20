Read full article on original website
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Hunger Coalition: Plight of homeless Peruvian families is greater than a housing dilemma
The Wood River Valley has a long, rich history with Peruvians. In particular, they share a love for sheepherding. So, it was no surprise to see, post-pandemic, a new stream of Peruvian families to the Sun Valley region. But something is very different this year. The region's employers need workers...
eastidahonews.com
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
Idaho Saloon Is A Surprisingly Neat Airbnb (Pictures)
Everyone that I have met, has told me that there's so much to see in Idaho. So I've started looking at Airbnb's in different parts of the state that my wife and I could truly get out and enjoy all that this state has to offer. One of those Airbnb's...
boisestatepublicradio.org
This Boise State professor has a nurse-driven plan to build cultural bridges, bonding caregivers and seriously ill refugees
Dr. Katherine Doyon has a plan. She wants to create the building blocks for what will be a first-of-its-kind bridge between Idaho healthcare providers and refugees. Over the next two years, Doyon and a community advisory board – compiled of healthcare providers, refugees and refugee advocates – will design a guide to bridge clinicians and refugees, communicatively and culturally.
Idaho News Media Supports “Grooming” Your Kids for Drag Shows
Do you know the meaning of a strawman argument? It’s where someone constructs a claim out of thin air to lead you to the desired conclusion. Bryan Clark is a columnist for the Idaho Statesman and he’s worried public drag queen shows could be outlawed. The President of the Idaho Family Policy Center is a man named Blaine Conzatti. He would like public displays banned. Conzatti says he has a sponsor to introduce the legislation at the state legislature as the next session begins in January.
An Idaho Town That is Strangely Listed as a Great Place to Visit in Winter
House Beautiful issued a list of 40 towns and cities the writers believe you would enjoy visiting in winter. One is a small town where I used to live and I was surprised because I’ve actually visited another dozen. Even one place is listed in Idaho. Did the Chamber of Commerce in that city offer a bribe? Because if I was compiling a list of the best winter towns only in Idaho, it wouldn’t be near the top of my list.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Ballet Idaho celebrates 50 years of dance
This year marks a very special anniversary for Ballet Idaho. Since 1972, the company has been celebrating stories of the human spirit through dance. 50 years later they are commemorating this accomplishment with the performance of four different programs. Laura Curry, Executive Director of the company and the Artistic Director, Garret Anderson joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the history of Ballet Idaho and what they have in store for us this season.
eastidahonews.com
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
eastidahonews.com
Two Idaho candidates hope to restore reputation of lieutenant governor’s office
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Two candidates for Idaho lieutenant governor said they hope to restore integrity to the office, after Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s single term was sullied by conflict with the governor and budget mishaps. But House Speaker Scott Bedke, a Republican from Oakley, and Boise attorney...
$750 Energy Assistance Payments for South Eastern Idaho
Are you an Idaho resident struggling to pay your energy bills? You have a few weeks left to apply for an assistance program. Idahoans have a few weeks to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This initiative gives recipients financial support for energy bills this winter. The responsible agency is the South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA). They begin setting appointments on November 1. So, interested individuals need to apply before that date. (source)
What Idaho's rejected vanity plates say about the Gem State
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. An Idahoan submitted an application for a personalized license plate, saying in their comments “I have 7 kids and they each picked a letter or number to go on the plate.” Their choices evidently spelled zero followed by a variation of a four-letter word.
KIVI-TV
Two Idaho ski resorts nominated for 'Top 10 Best Ski Resort' by USA Today
USA Today has brought back its voting poll for the Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. On the list, Idaho's Sun Valley Resort and Brundage Mountain Ski Resort. This is the third consecutive year Brundage has earned the nomination, placing second in 2020 and seventh in 2021. “It’s an honor for...
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho man sentenced for threatening to kill prosecutors
BOISE — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced today. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
etxview.com
Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends
In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Possible outage for Treasure Valley signals Monday
Today we may be experiencing reduced power on our Treasure Valley signals for news at 91.5 FM and for music at 90.3 FM. We know this means some listeners will not be able to hear us at all. We expect this signal interruption to occur between 11 a.m. and 3...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hunting on public lands is becoming more crowded
Hunters are always looking for the perfect place to harvest a deer or elk. And once they find it, they often go back year after year for decades. But now, many hunters complain that their hunting spots on public land are getting too crowded. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports.
