oilcity.news
Pancho’s to open second location at former CY Taco John’s
CASPER, Wyo. — The former Taco John’s at 766 CY Ave. will soon become the second location for Pancho’s Mexican Food. Pancho’s manager Fernando De La Dorre confirmed to Oil City News on Monday what some may already have suspected as the building takes on some familiar colors.
oilcity.news
Yellowstone Garage announces new ownership, seeking staff in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced via Facebook that it is under new ownership. The venue has been closed since spring 2022. While the Yellowstone Garage did not announce who the new owner of the venue is, its announcement said it is seeking new staff in Casper.
oilcity.news
Evansville, Bar Nunn to compete for spookiest haunted house
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — In what has become an annual tradition, the Evansville and Bar Nunn Fire Departments will once again be hosting haunted attractions for the community to enjoy. This year, however, the departments will be spicing things up with a friendly competition to see which can create the spookiest attraction.
oilcity.news
Casper College Vets Club hosting second annual Veterans Ball on Veterans Day
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College Veterans Club will be hosting its second annual Veterans Ball on Veterans Day. The ball will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, 800 N. Poplar St. in Casper. The keynote speaker will be Samuel Rollin “Rollie” Dunnuck, a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Casper Police Department and team leader of the Natrona County chapter of the Mighty Oaks Foundation, according to the college’s announcement.
oilcity.news
Evansville applies for pair of grants to add sidewalks, park
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The City of Evansville is applying for a pair of Community Development Block Grants in the hopes of adding sidewalks several blocks of city streets and a new park. The CDBG program, overseen by the Wyoming Community Development Authority, provides flexible funding to cities to carry...
oilcity.news
New soda shop Soda Springs opens in Mills
MILLS, Wyo. — People looking for a tasty treat have a new option, as Soda Springs — a locally-owned soda shop — recently opened in Mills. Owners Perry and Ana Dayton are originally from Utah but have lived in Wyoming for the last decade, and in Natrona County for the last two years.
oilcity.news
Kiwanis Club of Casper prepares for coat drive
CASPER, Wyo. — With winter quickly approaching, staying warm is going to become even more important. And for those in Casper and Natrona County, the Kiwanis Club of Casper’s coat drive aims to make sure nobody goes cold. “With the wind and the cold, a coat is a...
oilcity.news
Natrona County sees average gas price fall 16 cents as national price falls 9 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. and in Natrona County fell for the second week in a row, with the local drop nearly doubling the 9.3-cent national drop, according to price tracker GasBuddy. Driven by declines in the West and...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Trail Busters 4-H Haunted Barn provides frights, fun for community
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s spooky season in Natrona County, and at the Trail Busters 4-H Club’s annual Haunted Barn, there are plenty of frights to go around. The theme of this year’s Haunted Barn is “Nightmares in the Attic,” and the many winding pathways and rooms of the barn are filled to the brim with creepy characters.
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday
A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Natrona trustees to decide fate of two books after school district receives formal appeal
CASPER, Wyo. — After the Natrona County School District received complaints about the availability of two books in the Kelly Walsh High School library this summer, the school district formed a committee per NCSD policy to consider whether the books she be allowed to remain. While the committee decided...
oilcity.news
Snow likely in Casper this afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Residents of Casper and Natrona County can expect to see the first snow of the season this afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, cloudy weather will give way to precipitation around 1 p.m., which in turn should shift to snow at roughly 3 p.m. The forecast predicts the snow will then last until roughly 5 p.m. before picking up again overnight.
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday
This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
oilcity.news
Another rain, snowstorm may impact Casper Wednesday, Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some more precipitation on Monday morning with a 20% chance in town and a 60% chance on Casper Mountain, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Windy conditions are expected Monday, with gusts up to 33 mph possible in Casper...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Brad Cundy for Casper College Board of Trustees
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Casper College Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people...
oilcity.news
Strong winds in Casper forecast, snow expected Sunday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning today for the Casper and Natrona County areas, as winds are expected to get up to roughly 55 mph. Today’s high temperature is 65 degrees, and is expected to drop into the low 30s at night. There is also a chance of rain tonight.
oilcity.news
Work release escapee taken into custody Monday, charged with drug possession
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says that Jacob Hair, reported as an escapee from work release last Friday, has been taken back into custody. Originally convicted of felony burglary, Hair was located around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper by city police. Hair also received a new felony controlled substance charge.
cowboystatedaily.com
Natrona County GOP Drops Lawsuit Against Wyoming Republican Party
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County Republican Party is dropping its lawsuit against the State GOP. Natrona County party chairman Kevin Taheri confirmed the decision was made at a county party executive committee meeting last Tuesday. “We believe in the merits of the suit,...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Firefighters douse shrubbery fire Thursday night; witnesses reported fireworks before
CASPER, Wyo. — Fireworks were reportedly seen shortly before city crews responded to a reported wildland fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of South Beverly, according to CFD Engineer Dane Andersen. “Several callers reported a large ornamental bush on fire in the courtyard of an apartment...
