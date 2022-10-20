ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
The Commercial Appeal

How Ja Morant recalled rookie season moment to bait Ben Simmons in Grizzlies' win over Nets

For all of Ja Morant's highlights, athleticism and sublime assists, his IQ has been praised just as much by teammates, opponents and Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Morant had 38 points in the Grizzlies' 134-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets Monday but he made a heady play to draw Ben Simmons' sixth foul with 3:52 left. The Grizzlies (3-1) led 124-118 and Morant let the inbounds slowly roll ahead of him until he got past midcourt. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Miami Heat: Total 4th quarter meltdown costs them sweep of Toronto

The Miami Heat came into Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors with, not only, the chance to beat the team for a second consecutive time in a row but to also get to 2-2 on the year. Starting the game out being manhandled near the rim and on the glass, the Miami Heat’s lack of size would show up early and often in the first half.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa shows a lot of rust after 3 game absence

The Miami Dolphins got their starting quarterback, back, on Sunday night and after an impressive opening drive, he showed the rust many expected. Sunday night marked Tua’s first game since taking a devastating body slam that sent him to the hospital in week four. Despite having a week to get ready after clearing concussion protocols, there was naturally some rust he needs to shake off.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy