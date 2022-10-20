Read full article on original website
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
How Ja Morant recalled rookie season moment to bait Ben Simmons in Grizzlies' win over Nets
For all of Ja Morant's highlights, athleticism and sublime assists, his IQ has been praised just as much by teammates, opponents and Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Morant had 38 points in the Grizzlies' 134-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets Monday but he made a heady play to draw Ben Simmons' sixth foul with 3:52 left. The Grizzlies (3-1) led 124-118 and Morant let the inbounds slowly roll ahead of him until he got past midcourt. ...
'The Pistons Pulse': Cade Cunningham's slow start; encouraged by rookies at season's start
Apple Podcasts | Spotify • Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Producer: Wes Davenport ...
Miami Heat: Total 4th quarter meltdown costs them sweep of Toronto
The Miami Heat came into Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors with, not only, the chance to beat the team for a second consecutive time in a row but to also get to 2-2 on the year. Starting the game out being manhandled near the rim and on the glass, the Miami Heat’s lack of size would show up early and often in the first half.
Tua Tagovailoa shows a lot of rust after 3 game absence
The Miami Dolphins got their starting quarterback, back, on Sunday night and after an impressive opening drive, he showed the rust many expected. Sunday night marked Tua’s first game since taking a devastating body slam that sent him to the hospital in week four. Despite having a week to get ready after clearing concussion protocols, there was naturally some rust he needs to shake off.
Phillies World Series Game 4 could be a record-breaking ticket
The Phillies World Series Game 4 could be the hottest ticket in baseball in a long time with Philadelphia going all out for the chance to win a title. The city of Philadelphia is hyped for the World Series and there’s data to prove it. Tickets for the series...
