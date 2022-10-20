Kindrid Hospice receives new name
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today a ribbon cutting on the new hospice office downtown on west concho was previously the kindred hospice building has been renamed “Gentiva hospice”.
It is one of the longest-running hospice agencies in San Angel and Gentiva is actually the original company's name.
