ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Trump 'truths' misleading clips that smear rape accuser E. Jean Carroll after his deposition at Mar-a-Lago

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hws1t_0ignTwqT00
Former President Donald Trump, left. E. Jean Carroll, right. Mario Tama/Getty Images, left. Alex Tabak/Getty Images, right.
  • Trump was deposed at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday in writer E. Jean Carroll's 2019 rape defamation suit.
  • In his first response, Trump 'truthed' two clips from the conservative video platform Rumble.
  • The misleadingly edited clips combine out-of-context quotes from a 2019 CNN interview of Carroll.

Donald Trump had been uncharacteristically circumspect Wednesday, after getting forced under court order to sit for a deposition in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's 2019 defamation lawsuit.

Then on Thursday morning, in his first post-deposition response, he let the conservative video platform Rumble do the smearing for him.

Without commenting, Trump 'truthed' out a pair of Rumble clips that combined snippets of old interview footage of Carroll.

The misleadingly edited, minute-long clips use Carroll's out-of-context remarks to imply she fantasizes about rape and did not take her own accusations against Trump seriously.

"There is absolutely no evidence," one of the clips shows a Newsmax host saying. "And she is crazy."

Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in the mid-'90s in the fitting room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store.

She has said she saved the dress she wore that day, when she alleges Trump chatted her up and then attacked her after recognizing her from her then-frequent television appearances as an advice columnist, including repeated spots on the "Today" show.

The dress contains the DNA of an unidentified male, her lawyers have said. Her lawyers have demanded Trump submit DNA as part of the suit, but the court record does not reveal if he has been compelled by a judge to do so.

Trump publically called Carroll a liar — and said she was "not my type" — when she revealed her allegations in New York Magazine and her 2019 memoir, "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal."

Carroll then sued Trump for defamation in federal court in Manhattan.

Trump had been silent about the case since lashing out at Carroll last week, after a judge ordered him to sit for the deposition.

Then, on Thursday morning, he posted two clips to Truth Social, the first showing Newsmax host Greg Kelly telling viewers Carroll is "crazy," and that the allegations made by "this insane person" are "preposterous."

The second clip missportrays a federal appellate court's late September ruling as evidence that Carroll is "losing badly to President Trump."

The ruling, a partial victory for Trump, referred to a higher court a still-pending decision on whether Carroll's lawsuit should be thrown out because federal employees are generally immune from defamation claims.

Both clips originated on Rumble, the video streaming platform launched in 2013 as a less-moderated, conservative alternative to YouTube.

They both include out-of-context snippets from a June, 2019 interview Carroll gave CNN's Anderson Cooper, in which she talked about society's "rape fantasy" culture and described laughing uncontrollably as she told a friend about the alleged rape.

The friend, writer Lisa Birnbach, author of "The Official Preppy Handbook," has also recounted Carroll laughing, telling the New York Times, "I remember her being very overwrought" by what she'd allegedly just experienced.

"I believe E. Jean in this episode that she recounted to me in 1996," Birnbach told the Times. "Yes. Without hesitation. She's not a fabulist. She doesn't make things up."

Carroll has said in court papers and interviews that she never reported the nearly-30-year-old incident to law enforcement, but that the friends she did tell immediately after the incident will testify on her behalf.

Representatives for Trump and for Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Comments / 4

bam
3d ago

tRump isn’t smart enough to know he is finally going to be held accountable for his many crimes. Nobody is afraid of him or his parking garage lawyers.

Reply
10
RC{mom}6 La.
4d ago

I have never seen so much immaturity out of one grown human being I raised 5 girls and they never behave so shamefully

Reply
17
Jeanie Goltermann
4d ago

Well he’s doing exactly what the defamation lawsuit is all about…..what an idiot….

Reply(1)
11
Related
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides About Ghislaine Maxwell Mentioning His Name: 'She Say Anything About Me?'

Former President Donald Trump once asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had brought up his name after her arrest. According to a book by the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, in July 2020, during an Oval Office meeting, Trump asked his advisers … "You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?"
Business Insider

Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.

Bloomberg News got emails with information about boxes packed during Trump's White House move. Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But the emails, with the GSA, show the boxes were already packed when the movers arrived. President Donald Trump's boxes may...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

687K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy