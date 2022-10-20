ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man

RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says. Officials said in...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Badgers beat Purdue; Mertz throws 2 TDs

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Purdue Boilermakers 35-24 at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. After an overtime loss at Michigan State the previous week, the Badgers got back in the win column to pull to .500 on the season. The Badgers have now defeated...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland fire investigation; 6 dead each had gunshot wound

HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police said Monday, Oct. 24 that all six people – including four children – found dead after an apartment fire last week had been shot. One of the six, a man, appears to have shot himself. Police Chief Torin Misko said investigators found a...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland fire: Victims mourned, criminal investigation

HARTLAND, Wis. - In Hartland, six people were found dead after an apartment building fire Friday, Oct. 21. One day later, heartbroken neighbors and loved ones gathered in the neighborhood. Some left flowers, prayed the rosary or just drove by. It's a tragedy that is hard to understand. For Nicole...
HARTLAND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy