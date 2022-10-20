Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
See the list of businesses led or owned by LSU grads that grew fastest, made the most money
Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results. TAP...
theadvocate.com
The game time has been set for LSU and Alabama in Tiger Stadium
LSU's next game Nov. 5 against Alabama will start at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The matchup will determine who has control of the SEC West. LSU and Alabama both enter an open date this weekend tied atop the division at 4-1 in conference play.
theadvocate.com
A combination of factors made this LSU team capable of pulling off big comebacks
Brian Kelly noticed a certain quality to this LSU team in his first game. Back in the Caesars Superdome that early September night, Kelly watched a group that made numerous mistakes claw out of a 17-3 hole late in the third quarter. The Tigers went on a 20-7 run from that point on, and if not for a blocked extra point on the final play, they might have won in overtime.
theadvocate.com
LSU-Alabama betting line is out: See how oddsmakers value the Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers won’t be facing the Alabama Crimson Tide until Nov. 5, but the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have released an early betting line. LSU is coming off a huge home win over Ole Miss to improve to 6-2, but the Tigers open as 14½-point home underdogs against 7-1 Alabama in a game that kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Tiger Stadium and on ESPN.
theadvocate.com
Film review: How LSU used star freshman Harold Perkins to shut down Ole Miss
Brian Kelly brushed off the question and chuckled. He insisted this win, however impressive, didn’t give him any sense of validation about where LSU is headed in his first season since leaving Notre Dame. In terms of the big picture, all the 45-20 rout of No. 7 Ole Miss...
theadvocate.com
Lonnie “Butch” Cooksey Jr.'s family tradition earns him title of Tradition Bearer from state groups
A lifetime of playing various instruments at church services, bluegrass festivals and other events has earned Lonnie “Butch” Cooksey Jr. the honor of being named a tradition bearer by the Louisiana Folklife Commission and the Louisiana Folklife Society. As part of Folklife Month sponsored by the society, Cooksey,...
theadvocate.com
LSU fans rushed the field after the Ole Miss win. Some watching were surprised, embarrassed.
The LSU football team beat a previously undefeated No. 7 Ole Miss squad 45-20 in Baton Rouge on Saturday, providing the biggest win of Brian Kelly's short tenure. Once the game came to a close, many of the young LSU fans at Tiger Stadium decided it was a good opportunity to rush the field.
theadvocate.com
Southern Lab-Kentwood game moved to Thursday night
Instead of having a Friday night showdown, District 9-1A rivals Southern Lab and Kentwood will now play Thursday night at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern Lab school director Herman Brister Jr. said a scheduling conflict with a Southern women’s soccer contest also set for Friday prompted the change.
theadvocate.com
See how far LSU jumped back into the AP Top 25 after win over Ole Miss
LSU returned to the Associated Press Top 25 after its 45-20 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were ranked No. 18 in the poll released Sunday, their highest spot of the season. LSU, which started the year unranked, briefly appeared at No. 25 before losing to Tennessee two weeks ago.
theadvocate.com
Southern's game at Jackson State gets even bigger with 'College GameDay' on hand
The dust had hardly settled on Southern’s 51-7 homecoming victory against Virginia University of Lynchburg when Jaguar players were peppered with questions about their upcoming clash with unbeaten Jackson State. The players jumped right into their “we treat all games the same” mantra, but at the time, they didn't...
theadvocate.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
theadvocate.com
Lutcher's Brock Louque busy man in fall and spring; right now he's starring in football as a safety
Anyone who follows Lutcher High athletics is familiar with the exploits of Brock Louque, a junior safety on the Bulldogs football team. Louque was a starter as a sophomore but made a name for himself in baseball by driving in all five Lutcher runs when the Bulldogs defeated Berwick 5-4 for the Class 3A state title in May. Even so, that success wasn’t enough to pull him away from football, where he has been one of the leaders on a team that is 7-1, 4-0 in District 7-4A.
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 8 in Acadiana area high school football
The Bears quarterback broke a school record by accounting for seven TDs. Ceaser passed for 348 yards and five TDs and rushed for 75 yards and three more scores. The freshman receiver broke school records with 10 receptions and 265 yards receiving and four scores receiving in the Bears’ 72-55 win over Sam Houston.
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Oct. 26, 2022
Barcelo Gardens is presenting a farmers market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2152 La. 70, Donaldsonville. The market includes produce from local farmers and food vendors at Tractor Supply. Visit BARCELO.WEBB@gmail.com for more information. A River Road Memoir with Jane Goette. At 5 p.m. Thursday, visit with...
theadvocate.com
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22. “I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This...
theadvocate.com
Southern reserves make the most of their chance in a rout of Virginia-Lynchburg
Southern never released the names of the 11 players suspended for their role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, but there were some notable absences from Saturday's 51-7 homecoming win over Virginia University of Lynchburg, including Jason Dumas, Corione Harris, Jordan Lewis, Kendric Rhymes and Tre Newsome.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge transportation logistics company bought by Indiana firm
Grammer Logistics, an Indiana industrial logistics firm, has purchased Logistics Management Resources, a Baton Rouge provider of transportation management services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Opened in 1981, LMR provides third-party management services, such as scheduling, invoicing and bid management, for trucking companies. It is headquartered on Perkins...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Oct. 26, 2022
Early voting runs through Nov. 1 for the Nov. 8 election, except for Sunday. Early voting in northern East Baton Rouge Parish takes place at the Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; and at Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge. Other voting locations in Baton Rouge include...
theadvocate.com
Yellow Jackets drop a tough one to district foe East Ascension
There was no escaping the disappointment Friday when Denham Springs brought its undefeated record in the District 5-5A showdown at East Ascension. Contending for a district championship for the first time since 2011, it was a key game for Denham Springs’ title hopes. But, after leading for most of the game, the Yellow Jackets surrendered two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game as they lost 17-7.
theadvocate.com
This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed
Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
