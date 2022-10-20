ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The game time has been set for LSU and Alabama in Tiger Stadium

LSU's next game Nov. 5 against Alabama will start at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium and be televised by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The matchup will determine who has control of the SEC West. LSU and Alabama both enter an open date this weekend tied atop the division at 4-1 in conference play.
BATON ROUGE, LA
A combination of factors made this LSU team capable of pulling off big comebacks

Brian Kelly noticed a certain quality to this LSU team in his first game. Back in the Caesars Superdome that early September night, Kelly watched a group that made numerous mistakes claw out of a 17-3 hole late in the third quarter. The Tigers went on a 20-7 run from that point on, and if not for a blocked extra point on the final play, they might have won in overtime.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU-Alabama betting line is out: See how oddsmakers value the Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide

The LSU Tigers won’t be facing the Alabama Crimson Tide until Nov. 5, but the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have released an early betting line. LSU is coming off a huge home win over Ole Miss to improve to 6-2, but the Tigers open as 14½-point home underdogs against 7-1 Alabama in a game that kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Tiger Stadium and on ESPN.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern Lab-Kentwood game moved to Thursday night

Instead of having a Friday night showdown, District 9-1A rivals Southern Lab and Kentwood will now play Thursday night at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern Lab school director Herman Brister Jr. said a scheduling conflict with a Southern women’s soccer contest also set for Friday prompted the change.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lutcher's Brock Louque busy man in fall and spring; right now he's starring in football as a safety

Anyone who follows Lutcher High athletics is familiar with the exploits of Brock Louque, a junior safety on the Bulldogs football team. Louque was a starter as a sophomore but made a name for himself in baseball by driving in all five Lutcher runs when the Bulldogs defeated Berwick 5-4 for the Class 3A state title in May. Even so, that success wasn’t enough to pull him away from football, where he has been one of the leaders on a team that is 7-1, 4-0 in District 7-4A.
LUTCHER, LA
Stars of the Night for Week 8 in Acadiana area high school football

The Bears quarterback broke a school record by accounting for seven TDs. Ceaser passed for 348 yards and five TDs and rushed for 75 yards and three more scores. The freshman receiver broke school records with 10 receptions and 265 yards receiving and four scores receiving in the Bears’ 72-55 win over Sam Houston.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Around Ascension for Oct. 26, 2022

Barcelo Gardens is presenting a farmers market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2152 La. 70, Donaldsonville. The market includes produce from local farmers and food vendors at Tractor Supply. Visit BARCELO.WEBB@gmail.com for more information. A River Road Memoir with Jane Goette. At 5 p.m. Thursday, visit with...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Southern reserves make the most of their chance in a rout of Virginia-Lynchburg

Southern never released the names of the 11 players suspended for their role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, but there were some notable absences from Saturday's 51-7 homecoming win over Virginia University of Lynchburg, including Jason Dumas, Corione Harris, Jordan Lewis, Kendric Rhymes and Tre Newsome.
Baton Rouge transportation logistics company bought by Indiana firm

Grammer Logistics, an Indiana industrial logistics firm, has purchased Logistics Management Resources, a Baton Rouge provider of transportation management services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Opened in 1981, LMR provides third-party management services, such as scheduling, invoicing and bid management, for trucking companies. It is headquartered on Perkins...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Around Zachary for Oct. 26, 2022

Early voting runs through Nov. 1 for the Nov. 8 election, except for Sunday. Early voting in northern East Baton Rouge Parish takes place at the Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; and at Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge. Other voting locations in Baton Rouge include...
ZACHARY, LA
Yellow Jackets drop a tough one to district foe East Ascension

There was no escaping the disappointment Friday when Denham Springs brought its undefeated record in the District 5-5A showdown at East Ascension. Contending for a district championship for the first time since 2011, it was a key game for Denham Springs’ title hopes. But, after leading for most of the game, the Yellow Jackets surrendered two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game as they lost 17-7.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed

Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
BROUSSARD, LA

