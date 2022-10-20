Read full article on original website
South Carolina breaks early voting record before end of first day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of voters have already taken to the polls for South Carolina early voting, nearly doubling a record set for the state during the primaries in June, elections data shows. The South Carolina State Election Commission announced the data on Monday afternoon showing that, even before...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
The battle for the best Camellia takes place at the State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Camellia flower comes in many different styles and colors like pink, white, red, or a mix of all three, drawing many eyes to the bright flower which led to the Camellia Competition at the South Carolina State Fair. "Like anything when you get something that's...
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
No excuse needed, just a photo ID for early voting in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24 in South Carolina. This is the second election in South Carolina where an excuse is not required to cast a ballot before Election Day. This comes after legislation passed in May to change those voting rules. If you plan to...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
Interactive topographic maps and hydroponic growing: How the Clemson Extension is educating about agriculture at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rides, games and food aren't all the South Carolina State Fair has to offer. There are plenty of fun opportunities to learn. The Clemson Extension is set up inside the Ellison Building teaching fairgoers about agriculture, hydroponic plants and topography. "We exist throughout the state and...
South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
Students participate in tractor safety race at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 200 Future Farmers of America (FFA) students were at the South Carolina State Fair on Tuesday, shifting gears and turning wheels for the FFA Tractor Safety and Operations Competition. "Today, we have over 50 teams participating," said Jason Gore with Clemson University Cooperative Extension...
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish
"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to discard some “faulty” at-home COVID-19 test kits. DHEC said it was made aware of a limited number of iHealth test kits that may have faulty results cartridges due to a manufacturing error, according to a news release. […]
