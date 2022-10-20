ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
News19 WLTX

Interactive topographic maps and hydroponic growing: How the Clemson Extension is educating about agriculture at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rides, games and food aren't all the South Carolina State Fair has to offer. There are plenty of fun opportunities to learn. The Clemson Extension is set up inside the Ellison Building teaching fairgoers about agriculture, hydroponic plants and topography. "We exist throughout the state and...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
News19 WLTX

Students participate in tractor safety race at South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 200 Future Farmers of America (FFA) students were at the South Carolina State Fair on Tuesday, shifting gears and turning wheels for the FFA Tractor Safety and Operations Competition. "Today, we have over 50 teams participating," said Jason Gore with Clemson University Cooperative Extension...
FOX Carolina

South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
nationalfisherman.com

Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish

"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways

This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
