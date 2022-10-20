ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
Angelina Jolie visits daughter Zahara at Spelman College for homecoming

Proud mom Angelina Jolie made Spelman College’s 2022 homecoming weekend unforgettable as she surprised students on campus. The Hollywood actress, 47, couldn’t pass up a chance to visit her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s first homecoming weekend after enrolling earlier this year. The “Maleficent” star, who shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, made sure to snap pics with eager fans who were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of her on campus. “Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming,” tweeted one fan alongside a snap with the actress. Another student shared a selfie with Jolie, before revealing how the...
