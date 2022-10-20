ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FanSided

Aaron Rodgers curses out Packers rookie after dropped pass (Video)

Aaron Rodgers chewed out one of his receivers after dropping a pass during Week 7’s game against the Washington Commanders. If the Green Bay Packers needed another sign to trade for another wide receiver, Sunday was it. You have to believe that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was thinking that when he was hurling curse words on the field at rookie receiver Romeo Doubs after he dropped a pass.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
FanSided

Complete list of Braves upcoming free agents and predictions

A complete list of every Atlanta Braves free agent and where they will sign. The Atlanta Braves entered the year heavily favored to be a serious threat to defend their World Series title from last season. Instead, this year’s squad will be added to the list of all-time great Braves teams that fell short in the postseason.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

The New England Patriots squandered a perfect chance on Monday

The New England Patriots, to put it lightly, crapped the bed on Monday night and squandered a perfect chance to get their season back on track. Sometimes things just don’t go your way. I liken this game on Monday night to one of those days where you wake up and you can just tell that the day is going to stink.
FanSided

FanSided

