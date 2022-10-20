Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Exhibit on Chuck Yeager opens at West Virginia airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new exhibit on Chuck Yeager coinciding with the 75th anniversary of his breaking the sound barrier has been opened at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. Officials from the airport participated in the opening Monday, along with staff from Marshall University, where Yeager donated artifacts...
WVNews
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Clay Wesley Roush II, one count of trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance (refusing to leave), $500.
WVNews
Lola “Pauline” Smith
Lola “Pauline” Smith, 95, of the Comet Community, Ravenswood Route, departed this life on October 16, 2022, at Ravenswood Care Center. She was born on May 25, 1927, in Sandyville, WV, a daughter of the late Harold David Somerville and Lola Inez Moore Somerville.
WVNews
First Presbyterian Church annual shoe drive helps Ripley area schools
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — For First Presbyterian Church of Ripley, the congregation is small, but the cause is great. For over 15 years, this church has been donating to a shoes and socks project that has impacted thousands of Jackson County school children. Frances O’Connell and Diane Hambrick...
WVNews
Being ‘Deputy for a Day’ is a dream come true for second grader
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Deputy Wesley Rhodes took his oath of office last Thursday from Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger. As he solemnly raised his right hand and repeated the words the sheriff read, it was clear that Wesley took the ceremony to heart. He carefully signed his name on the paperwork and then waited for his instructions.
WVNews
WVNews
Ravenswood falls to Buffalo in home finale
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood’s home finale was rough. Buffalo came to town and roamed at will on the turf of Spano-Taylor Stadium at Flinn Field.
WVNews
13th annual Haunted Trail set for October 28-29
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — A dark walk, scary clowns, spooky ghosts, and things that go bump in the night are good ways to describe the happenings at the Haunted Trail at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds. Presented by the Jackson County Junior Fair Horse committee, the 13th annual...
WVNews
Mason County Law Enforcement Banquet awards Officer of the Year
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The 10th annual Mason County Law Enforcement Banquet was held Thursday night at the First Church of God Worship Center in Point Pleasant. The event honors all officers and awards the Officer of the Year. The event is managed by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club. This year’s gala marked a return to ceremony as the event was not held the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns, though honorees were still named. All law enforcement officers who serve in Mason County were invited, along with their families.
WVNews
DAR to host Ohio poet laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour
CHESTER, Ohio (WVNews) — The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will host Ohio Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour during an open meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the historic Chester Academy in Chester, Ohio. The members of the chapter are...
WVNews
Benefit dinner supports Jackson County Community Foundation
MILLWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A sold-out audience was on hand to celebrate the Community Foundation of Jackson County on Thursday night at the National Guard Armory in Millwood. Featured speaker, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and football analyst Terry Bradshaw spoke passionately and humorously about finding a purpose...
WVNews
Amendments 2 and 4 and the MacIntosh House were topics of discussion at Ravenswood City Council
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County school teacher and vice president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) for Jackson County, Kim Love, spoke during the public forum section of the recent Ravenswood City Council meeting. She addressed concerns with amendments 2 and 4 on the upcoming ballot.
WVNews
Civil War sign project leads to discovery of enslaved Keyes family
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — She was a cook. Her name was Winny. If she had not been freed, that is all that would be known of this woman who lived in Ravenswood. Her name would never have been known if not for a diary her owner wrote.
WVNews
Meigs Historical Society hold annual meeting
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WVNews) —The 147th annual meeting of the Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society was held on Wednesday in Middleport in the 1872 German Furniture Factory Building. The Furniture Factory Building will become an additional storage and display space for the museum when renovations are completed. The first...
WVNews
Ripley Lady Vikings fall to Hurricane in girls' soccer
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ripley girls’ soccer came to a close last week with a 4-1 loss to Hurricane in Class AAA sectional action. Makayla Wriston scored Ripley’s lone goal.
WVNews
Ravenswood girls' soccer ends against Point Pleasant
RAVENSWOOD – The Devilette soccer team finished the season at 10-10. Ravenswood fell to Point Pleasant, 8-0, in its sectional showdown.
WVNews
James Edward Archer
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, James Edward Archer, 79, of Sandyville, passed away October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving and devoted wife, Roxanne and our children enveloped in all our love as he passed from this world in his path to meet the Lord. Finally, being free from the horrible disease of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Now he will remember the life he had.
Comments / 0