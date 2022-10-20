Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
A couple found strangers in the same home they had bought in MarylandhellasClinton, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Dolly Parton’s Beautiful Former East Tennessee Home Is Officially On The Market For $3.5 Million
If you wanna live like queen Dolly Parton, now’s your chance. Her former East Tennessee home is officially on the market for a cool 3.5 million, and is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, not too far from Douglas Lake. Dolly’s late parents, Lee and Avie Lee Parton, bought the 1,548-square-foot...
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
Before Loretta Lynn died, she asked Mississippi’s Chapel Hart to remake one of her songs
Outlaw women of country stick together! Here’s how “America’s Got Talent” finalist Chapel Hart will honor the legend’s request after her death.
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase by an African American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
espnquadcities.com
Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted
Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
Woman's Stay at 'Most Haunted House in Pennsylvania' Isn't for Amateurs
She even admits she didn't sleep a wink.
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Popculture
Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Have Uncovered A 1,400-Year-Old Native American Canal In Alabama
The nearly mile-long structure was used to travel along trade routes between lagoons on the Fort Morgan Peninsula. Near Mobile Bay in Alabama, a local resident came across a strange structure and urged archaeologists to investigate — and it turned out to be a 1,400-year-old canal used by Native Americans.
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia
From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
howafrica.com
This Man Born Out Of Wedlock Became America’s First Black Millionaire When Gold Was Found On His Property In 1840s
He was a man of many “firsts”. A mixed-race man born out of wedlock in St. Croix, Danish West Indies, William Alexander Leidesdorff went on to become the first Black millionaire when gold was found on his property not too long before he passed away in 1848. Living...
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
Mystery Plant: Common weed an interesting American native
“(Annie)’d go out in the evening and pick a mess of it … Carry it home and cook it for supper, ‘Cause that’s about all they had to eat.” — lyrics by Tony Joe White Of course, Annie would only...
Comments / 1