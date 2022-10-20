ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands

Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
espnquadcities.com

Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted

Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
ELDON, IA
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
STRASBURG, PA
MIX 106

This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
IDAHO STATE
Popculture

Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million

Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia

From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
News Talk KIT

5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
WASHINGTON STATE
Roger Marsh

Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost

Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

