Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Jacksonville may start inspecting your recycling bins

Jacksonville recyclers could see an “oops” tag attached to their bins next year — a calling card as part of the city’s newest initiative to educate and engage residents on good recycling habits. The tags will guide recyclers as to specifically what items in their individual...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

How long will Jax keep the Florida-Georgia game?

The University of Florida and the University of Georgia issued a joint statement Monday that indicated the issue of whether their annual football game will be played in Jacksonville beyond the current contracted cycle. The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) and in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

How to guard against property and mortgage scams

A new program in Northeast Florida could protect you from scammers who would steal your home, land or business property. Court clerks in six counties — Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns — are urging people to subscribe to property fraud alert services. A key element of the partnership is a shared website where people can sign up: ProtectYourFloridaProperty.com.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Waterfront shopping district among ideas for Clay County

Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market in the county. The Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

